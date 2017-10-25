Horan, Rafferty help Bonner & Prendie field hockey win thriller

Hailey Horan scored off an assist from Carly Brosious in the second half to settle a wild nonleague field hockey affair between Bonner & Prendergast and Agnes Irwin, a 5-4 Pandas win.

Allison Martin scored twice, and Brosious added a goal to her helper. Katie Caruso also scored, and Reagan Dolan tallied a helper.

But the Pandas (12-6) were roundly outshot on the day and only stayed in the game thanks to 23 saves by goalie Chelsea Rafferty.

Agnes Irwin (10-7) trailed 3-1 at halftime but stormed back into the game. Hadley Evans scored twice, and Emma van der Veen and Kacy Hogarth also rattled the back of the cage. Assists were provided by Alex Conway, Ciaran Scott and Grace Weise. Paige DiLullo turned aside eight shots in goal.