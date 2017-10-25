Haverford School edged by Penn Charter

Nick Brill-Edwards scored just before halftime, but a 77th-minute tally by Penn Charter gave the Quakers a 2-1 win over Haverford School Wednesday night.

Parker Gravina assisted on the goal for the Fords (6-7-2, 2-4-1 Inter-Ac), who got five saves from Bobby Stratts in net.

In the District 1 Class A tournament:

Church Farm 2, Delco Christian 1 >> The Knights couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit to Church Farm in Wednesday’s playoff opener.

Micha Metricarti put the Knights on the scoreboard with his goal in the 53rd minute off an assist by Daniel Deger. Alas, the Knights couldn’t get the equalizer as they suffered a season-ending defeat.

Brody Veleber played well between the pipes as the DC goalie finished with nine saves.