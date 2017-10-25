Harriton’s Roshkoff tops Bradley for PIAA District One Class AAA singles championship

Philadelphia >> Shortly after receiving their respective medals following the tightly-contested PIAA District One Class 3A championship final Wednesday, Harriton’s Saige Roshkoff and Downingtown West’s Jordan Bradley congratulated each other and wished each other well in the upcoming PIAA state singles tournament.

The previous two hours, Roshkoff and Bradley went through a match featuring many ebbs and flows with Roshkoff coming out on top 7-5, 6-4, giving the Harriton freshman the PIAA District One Class 3A title.

“Winning this title means so much,” said Roshkoff, who became the first player in school history to win a district singles title in 3A. “Harriton High School has a rich tennis history and I am glad to be part of something special.”

“Playing for the district title was awesome,” said Bradley, who advanced to the consolation match in the singles tournament last year. “I am so happy to make it to the finals and represent Downingtown West. It would have been nice to win, but my goal was to make it to states and I accomplished that goal.”

Roshkoff and Bradley were no stranger to each other, having played in USTA tournaments over the summer. The familiarity showed as each one went into the match with a specific game plan.

Staying patient and hitting consistent forehand and backhand shots from the baseline, Roshkoff took an early 4-1 lead in the first set.

“I knew the key was to stay consistent, be aggressive and make Jordan miss,” said Roshkoff, who became the first Harriton player since Hannah Drayton in 2012 (Class 2A) to win a district singles title. “She (Jordan) played really well today and I feel fortunate to come away with the victory.”

Roshkoff’s 4-1 lead was short-lived as Bradley ditched the advice she was given during the week and went back to playing her way, winning four consecutive games to take a 5-4 lead.

“All week people were giving me advice,” said Bradley. “I realized midway through the first set it wasn’t working and decided to just do my thing.”

With momentum in Bradley’s favor, Roshkoff settled down and won the next three games to take the set 7-5.

The second set was very similar to the first set, with Roshkoff and Bradley taking winners at key points. With Roshkoff leading 2-1, Bradley quickly broke to level the set at 2-2. Thanks to a key volley, a crucial hold at ad in, and strong baseline play in the seventh game of the second set, Roshkoff took a 5-2 lead.

Once again Bradley fought back staving off match point to slice the deficit to 5-4. Roshkoff won the next game to win the set 6-4 giving her the district one crown.

Both players will now prepare for the upcoming state singles tournament Nov. 3-4 in Hershey. Roshkoff will face Manheim Township’s Kate Moore, the third place finisher from District Three in the opening round. Bradley will face McDowell’s Lindsey Fadden, the District 10 champion.