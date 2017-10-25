Olivia Dirks put on a dominating performance netting a hat trick while adding two assists to propel Episcopal Academy to a 6-0 Inter-Ac victory over Notre Dame. Raina Kuzemka scored a pair of goals and Hailee Morgan added a goal and an assist for the Churchwomen. Goalies Hannah Moriarty and Allie Bush (two) combined for the shutout.
Fall Sports
Dirks dominates for Episcopal in rout of Notre Dame
