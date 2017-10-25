Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News stat leaders, week 9

Rushing

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.2601706236.6
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.10110821810.7
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.111828117.5
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.10277787.6
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.12574766.0
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.137727105.3
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.8571198.4
Garrett CoxKennettJr.15067394.5
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.10364556.3
CJ PrestonWC HendersonSr.13162974.8

Receiving

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.48909918.9
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.386681017.6
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.30587319.6
Josh WillenbrockD'town WestSr.23555424.1
JT HowerUnionvilleSr.24529522.0
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.31466315.0
Michael GrayWC EastJr.36459612.8
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.21450421.4
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.25441617.6
Chris BrooksKennettSr.29433414.9

Passing

(min. 63 passes)  RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.197.61111601704202
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.173.7671191186178
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.164.2386759182
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.158.8831361096131
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.154.01262121885177
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.145.6499590775
Jake DilcherKennettSr.142.7821481248116
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.141.61191991640104
Drew GuntherMalvern PrepJr.130.9781491096104
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.129.87212294378

Total Offense

   Rush YardsReceiving YardsTotal YardsOffensive TDs
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.170654176024
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.1082178126019
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.59099149
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.52136488516
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.7771008779
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.8283386111
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.7471038507
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.6451878328
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.71110681710
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.7277279911

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East38.8301.9102.6404.428
Coatesville38.2221196.6417.642
Oxford35.7178.9215.3394.258
Bishop Shanahan33.2219.4128.7348.147
Unionville31.4213.2138.7351.948
WC Rustin30.7254.265.7319.962
Great Valley27.6181.4152.4333.944
Avon Grove26.8242.3100.8343.185
Kennett23.7165.2152.9318.1510
D'town West21.3115186.6301.644

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville11.3109.6116.9226.4137
Bishop Shanahan 15.2144.885.1229.939
Unionville17.617580.9255.974
D'town East17.799146.1245.169
Avon Grove21190.2131.7321.959
WC Rustin23.3154.6155.9310.434
Malvern Prep23.6135.9212.6348.436
Great Valley24228.2103.9332.189
D'town West27.3202.2144.1346.346
Conestoga29.7191.9113.2305.1115

