Daily Local News stat leaders, week 9

Rushing
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|260
|1706
|23
|6.6
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|101
|1082
|18
|10.7
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|111
|828
|11
|7.5
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|102
|777
|8
|7.6
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|125
|747
|6
|6.0
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|137
|727
|10
|5.3
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|85
|711
|9
|8.4
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|150
|673
|9
|4.5
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|103
|645
|5
|6.3
|CJ Preston
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|131
|629
|7
|4.8
Receiving
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|48
|909
|9
|18.9
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|38
|668
|10
|17.6
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|30
|587
|3
|19.6
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|23
|555
|4
|24.1
|JT Hower
|Unionville
|Sr.
|24
|529
|5
|22.0
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|31
|466
|3
|15.0
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|36
|459
|6
|12.8
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|21
|450
|4
|21.4
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|25
|441
|6
|17.6
|Chris Brooks
|Kennett
|Sr.
|29
|433
|4
|14.9
Passing
|(min. 63 passes)
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|197.6
|111
|160
|1704
|20
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|173.7
|67
|119
|1186
|17
|8
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|164.2
|38
|67
|591
|8
|2
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|158.8
|83
|136
|1096
|13
|1
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|154.0
|126
|212
|1885
|17
|7
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|145.6
|49
|95
|907
|7
|5
|Jake Dilcher
|Kennett
|Sr.
|142.7
|82
|148
|1248
|11
|6
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|141.6
|119
|199
|1640
|10
|4
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|130.9
|78
|149
|1096
|10
|4
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|129.8
|72
|122
|943
|7
|8
Total Offense
|Rush Yards
|Receiving Yards
|Total Yards
|Offensive TDs
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|1706
|54
|1760
|24
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|1082
|178
|1260
|19
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|5
|909
|914
|9
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|521
|364
|885
|16
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|777
|100
|877
|9
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|828
|33
|861
|11
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|747
|103
|850
|7
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|645
|187
|832
|8
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|711
|106
|817
|10
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|727
|72
|799
|11
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|38.8
|301.9
|102.6
|404.4
|2
|8
|Coatesville
|38.2
|221
|196.6
|417.6
|4
|2
|Oxford
|35.7
|178.9
|215.3
|394.2
|5
|8
|Bishop Shanahan
|33.2
|219.4
|128.7
|348.1
|4
|7
|Unionville
|31.4
|213.2
|138.7
|351.9
|4
|8
|WC Rustin
|30.7
|254.2
|65.7
|319.9
|6
|2
|Great Valley
|27.6
|181.4
|152.4
|333.9
|4
|4
|Avon Grove
|26.8
|242.3
|100.8
|343.1
|8
|5
|Kennett
|23.7
|165.2
|152.9
|318.1
|5
|10
|D'town West
|21.3
|115
|186.6
|301.6
|4
|4
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|11.3
|109.6
|116.9
|226.4
|13
|7
|Bishop Shanahan
|15.2
|144.8
|85.1
|229.9
|3
|9
|Unionville
|17.6
|175
|80.9
|255.9
|7
|4
|D'town East
|17.7
|99
|146.1
|245.1
|6
|9
|Avon Grove
|21
|190.2
|131.7
|321.9
|5
|9
|WC Rustin
|23.3
|154.6
|155.9
|310.4
|3
|4
|Malvern Prep
|23.6
|135.9
|212.6
|348.4
|3
|6
|Great Valley
|24
|228.2
|103.9
|332.1
|8
|9
|D'town West
|27.3
|202.2
|144.1
|346.3
|4
|6
|Conestoga
|29.7
|191.9
|113.2
|305.1
|11
|5