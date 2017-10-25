Conestoga hosts 4th Annual LaxFest 5v5

Berwyn – The Conestoga High School boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams hosted the 4th Annual LaxFest 5v5, a fundraiser benefitting the Fighting Back Scholarship Program’s Peter Kienzle Fund, on Teamer Field Oct. 15.

Participating were 29 girls teams, grades 3-8, with approximately 200 players representing Quix Stix, HHH, Phantastix, Philly Blast, NXT, STEPS, Lower Bucks, Eyekonz of Philadelphia Team. Taking their turn on the field were eight Conestoga Youth Boys teams, joined by 26 players from the Little Quakers/Philadelphia 4th and 5th grade, all playing together to compete in two championship games.

The event raised just over $31, 000 for Fighting Back Scholarship’s Peter Kienzle Fund. The Fighting Back Scholarship Program, located in Malvern, provides physical rehabilitative support for those who have experienced significant physical injury or disabilities due to accidents or illnesses, and who are without the financial resources to continue rehabilitative treatment on their own.

Each year the Peter Kienzle Fund raises money to fund 4-5 scholarships for clients of the FBSP. Scholarships are awarded to both civilians and to injured veterans in a one-on-one post-rehabilitative exercise program. One of the first civilian recipients of a Peter Kienzle Fighting Back Scholarship, Cornelia Pannell (Corry), spoke to the players about courage, desire and perseverance. Ms. Pannell said that she would not be standing in front of the players if it were not for the generosity of those who donate to the PKFund.

The Conestoga lacrosse teams also held equipment donations, collecting 26 pinnies, two pairs of cleats, one pair of gloves, five eye gear, three equipment bags, six field hockey sticks and 18 lacrosse sticks and 12 sticks donated by Longstreth to be donated to support the Philadelphia Lacrosse Association’s HEADstring Project.