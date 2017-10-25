Archbishop Carroll field hockey rolls past Westtown

Maeve Riehman and Sydney D’Orsogna each collected a hat trick as Archbishop Carroll cruised to a 9-2 nonleague field hockey victory over the Westtown School Tuesday.

Alex Almonte, Katie Labella and Megan Curry scored one goal apiece and goalkeeper Mary Kate Kearney made five saves for the Patriots, who scored five goals in the opening half.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 2, Episcopal Academy 2 >> Ava Leonhardt and Lauren Curran scored the first two goals of the game, respectively, and Paige Kieft had 13 saves for the Irish (12-2-3, 7-0-1).

In the second half, Sophia Acosta cut the deficit to 2-1 by getting one past Kieft and Gianna Pantaleo forced overtime with a goal of her own for the Churchwomen.

Germantown Academy 3, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Grace Weise netted the lone goal and Paige DiLullo notched 16 saves for Agnes Irwin (10-6, 3-5).