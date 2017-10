Chad Lairdieson scored in the first half, but Pope John Paul stormed back with a pair of tallies to beat Marple Newtown, 2-1, in a District 1 Class 3A boys soccer first round game Tuesday.

Matt Moroz headed home an AJ Williams cross late to lead the No. 9 seed Golden Panthers to their first districts win since 2013 and knock out the eighth-seeded Tigers. Colin Flanegin scored off a free kick to get PJP even early in the second half.

PJP takes on top-seeded Holy Ghost Prep Thursday.