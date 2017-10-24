Council Rock South field hockey tops Lower Merion in districts

NEWTOWN – Council Rock South got goals from five different players in a 5-0 triumph over Central League rival Lower Merion (8-9-1) in a District 1 Class AAA opener yesterday (Monday, Oct. 23) at Walt Snyder Stadium in Newtown.

A state qualifier in 2016, the 16th-seeded Golden Hawks (11-8, 7-5 SOL) went ahead 3-0 at the half on goals by Tori Wright, Mikayla VanAken and Carissa Longmore.

The game-winner by Wright came on a penalty corner – South outpaced the 17th-seeded Aces 8-3 on corners in the first half and 15-5 for the game, Van Aken’s came 2:36 later and Longmore’s came 27 seconds before the halftime break.

Less than five minutes into the second half, sophomore Katelyn Cocco tallied off a tip-in and Shannon Lind scored unassisted with 14:26 remaining in regulation.

Hawks goalkeeper Aspen Handel earned the shutout.

With the win, CR South advances to the Round of 16 where it will face top-seeded Ches-Mont League rival Downingtown West 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Whippets’ home field.

Downingtown West took top honors this season by going unbeaten (13-0) in the Ches-Mont League National Division. The Whippets finished in fourth place in the district last year. The Hawks took sixth place.

District 1 Class AAA Tournament

Council Rock South 5, Lower Merion

(Oct. 23 at CR North)

FIRST-HALF GOALS: CRS — Tori Wright, Mikayla VanAken, Carissa Longmore; LM — none.

SECOND-HALF GOALS: CRS — Katelyn Cocco, Shannon Lind; LM — none.