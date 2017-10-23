Fall Sports
Updated District 1 Field Hockey Brackets
Springfield-Montco edges Jenkintown, advances to District 1-A semifinals
SPRINGFIELD >> While the Springfield-Montco field hockey team could not carry a solid start...
Pa Prep Live’s Football Top 20 (Presented by Bush Auto Group)
Hershey ends Hamburg’s season, 1-0 in OT, in District 3-AAA opener
HERSHEY >> The Hamburg Hawks showed up at Hershey High School Monday evening as...
Kennett blanks Octorara for first post-season win in over a decade
KENNETT SQUARE – For the first time in many years, the Kennett field hockey...