Boccella, Gwynedd Mercy handle Dock Mennonite in District 1-A first round

CONSHOHOCKEN >> The outcome was never in doubt.

Defending District 1 champion Gwynedd Mercy scored less than seven minutes into the game, led by three at the half and stepped on the gas to pull away to a 7-0 win over Dock Mennonite in the first round of the District 1 Class A playoffs at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken Monday evening.

The No. 3 seeded Monarchs will visit No. 2 seed Lower Moreland, which beat Friends Select 5-1, in the second round Wednesday.

Sophomore Alden Boccella played a big role in Gwynedd’s win. She scored four goals and assisted on another.

“Alden’s definitely a threat no matter what line she’s on,” coach Alex McMahan said. “She’s been very strong on our attacking line. She seems to find the back of the net at all angles, which is a huge asset to our team.”

Boccella’s assist came first. With the ball deep in No. 6 Dock’s territory, Boccella possessed the ball. She found Kellie Caputo all alone on the left side of the net for the easy score to make it 1-0 with 23:23 showing on the scoreboard.

“(Caputo) was open on the side of the post,” she said. “I just looked up, passed it to her and she scored.”

Two of Boccella’s goals were rockets on corners. Both times she set up along the edge of the circle on the same side as the pass was coming from and both times she ripped a slap-shot into the back of the cage before the goalie knew what was coming. The first was assisted by Gabby Saxon and the second by Ireland McDermott.

“I try to keep my stick in front of it and then just try to hit for the hills,” Boccella said. McDermott and Lilly Gilmore each added goals in the second half to get the Monarchs to a 7-0 win.

The defending district champions did such a great job possessing the ball that goaltender Zoe Rogers was barely tested. Rogers stopped all four shots she faced, but a majority of the game was played in Dock’s end.

“That’s our gameplan,” McMahan said. “We try to pass at a high speed, so we try to get rid of the ball as fast as we can. It’s hard (for opponents) to counter when there isn’t one person that you rely on. We play with all 10 people. It’s a lot easier to be successful.”

Dock’s goalkeeper had a busy night. Casey Harper faced 23 shots on goal and stopped 16.

The loss brings an end to the Pioneers season. Last year, Dock also lost to GMA in the District 1 semifinals and in the District 1/12 Regional playoffs.

“(Gwynedd) passes really well and they keep possession of the ball,” Dock coach Michelle Waldspurger said. “They switch sides of the field. That makes them tough to beat.

“It was a rebuilding year for us. We did end our season with a winning record — we’re 10-9. We played our hearts out and I wish the best to my two seniors that are leaving. We tried. I’m glad we got to districts this year. It was a great achievement for us in a rebuilding year. I see good things happening to this young team.

“My freshman and sophomores — this (experience) will definitely help them for next year.”

Gwynedd Mercy Academy 7, Dock Mennonite 0

Dock Mennonite 0 0 — 0

Gwynedd Mercy Academy 3 4 — 7

Goals: GMA: Alden Boccella 4, Kellie Caputo, Ireland McDermott, Lilly Gilmore.

Assists: GMA: Alden Boccella, Gabby Saxon, Kellie Caputo, Ireland McDermott.

Saves: D: Casey Harper 16, Sophie Zaskoda 0. GMA: Zoe Rogers 4.