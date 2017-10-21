Springfield goes Long, takes control of Central League race

CONCORD >> Kyle Long made his Springfield teammates and coaches very happy when he decided to unretire from football this season.

One of the top lacrosse recruits in the nation, Long has been excellent as a wide receiver and safety. Friday night, he had arguably his finest all-around performance.

What makes Long such a phenomenal high school athlete is his natural instincts. In lacrosse, he can make a behind-the-back pass look effortless. The same could be said about his exploits as a defensive player. He simply has a nose for the big play.

So when the Cougars needed someone to stop Garnet Valley’s fourth-down attempt with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter Friday night, Long came to the rescue. He pinched in and sprinted toward Matt Lassik, who was stopped in his tracks at the line of scrimmage. Long was the first one to hit him.

Long’s tackle sealed Springfield’s 14-7 victory. In a battle of Delaware County’s last two undefeated squads, the Cougars clinched at least a share of the Central League championship for the second year in a row. They can win the title outright with a victory at 8-1 Haverford next Friday.

“I came up from the safety spot. When you watch film, you know that when they come out like that, it’s a quick pitch and they’re trying to get their guy out in space,” said Long, who finished with 10 tackles. Linebacker Pat Clemens led the way with 17 tackles. “I just came out and made a play. (Garnet Valley) made a decision to go with that play and it’s worked for them all year. We were able to make a better play.”

Garnet Valley (8-1, 7-1) and Springfield (9-0, 8-0) entered ranked first and second, respectively, in Delaware County. This is the second straight season that the Cougars have gone into hostile territory to knock off the No. 1 team in the county. Last year, it was Ridley.

The Cougars proved again Friday night that they are the team to beat.

Springfield would prefer to keep the Central title to itself. Last year it split the crown three ways with Marple Newtown and Ridley.

“It’s good, but sharing it … I’m a little selfish with that aspect,” Long said. “I want to win the whole thing.”

Senior running back/linebacker Ja’Den McKenzie, who entered the night as the leading rusher in Delco (900 yards, 14 touchdowns), enjoyed the post-game fireworks display as per Homecoming festivities protocol at Moe DeFrank Stadium.

McKenzie’s three-yard touchdown jaunt in the second quarter capped the scoring for the Cougars, whose defense stole the show in the latter stages.

“Watching these fireworks go off, that’s how I wanted it to end,” McKenzie said. “At the beginning of the week, when I heard there would be

fireworks, I wanted them to go off. Man, this is great.”

McKenzie ground out 72 yards on 20 carries against GV’s impressive defensive front, which was led by linemen Josh Ciarrocchi and Cade Brennan.

“I knew that going into this game, we had to play with heart,” McKenzie said. “All of the work that we put in over the summer, we knew it was going to pay off. We had to keep grinding and I knew it was going to pay off. We had more heart, more power.”

Springfield did all of its scoring and amassed 162 of its 232 total yards of offense in the first half. Junior quarterback Jack Psenicska (12-for-18, 147 yards) was on fire early and completed his first six passing attempts. He was 4-for-4 on the opening series, connecting with Long each time. Long ran a quick curl route, hauled in the pass and darted 29 yards to the end zone to give Springfield a 7-0 advantage less than four minutes into regulation.

GV answered with a lengthy drive behind a steady dose of running backs Lassik and Danny Guy and quarterback Ryan Hamby. But on first and goal from the seven-yard line, the Jags lost the first of two fumbles inside the 10-yard-line. Springfield’s ensuing drive was thwarted at the Garnet Valley 45 when Brennan sacked Psenicska on third down.

Sophomore Ryan Gallagher, the Jags’ third-string quarterback, replaced an injured Hamby in the second quarter. After a rough start, Gallagher handled himself well. He connected with tight end Jon Ricci on a 31-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Moments later, Gallagher scampered into the end zone for GV’s only points of the night.

Garnet Valley threatened to score late in the third period, but a Lassik fumble was scooped up by Springfield’s Phil Shovlin.

Meanwhile, Springfield’s offense struggled to replicate its first-half success.

“We didn’t think we were going to come out (for the second half) and score 14 on them again. We were going to take what we could get,” said Long, who had eight catches for 105 yards. “Our line is banged up and we had some guys step up. They looked a little rusty at times, but they kept fighting. They’re a good offensive line, they’ll figure it out.

Ultimately, line

men Justin Shields, Kevin Deal, Dan Pennestri and the Springfield defense carried the Cougars to the finish line.

Garnet’s vaunted rushing attack, which averaged close to 320 yards per game, was held to 182 yards on 48 carries. Guy (50 yards) and Lassik (74), two of the top-five rushers in Delco, were held in check.

“The guys are resilient, they don’t give up,” Springfield coach Chris Britton said. “We put in something different (at practice) and they just adjust. They don’t complain, they just do it. It’s a credit to them. They’re open to new things and they do what they’re told. They’re coached well, too. Our defensive coaches … I have a great staff. To be able to do this on a consistent basis, you’ve got to have a great staff.”

Top photo: Springfield’s Kyle Long hauls in a pass to get Springfield out of the hole in the third quarter. Long had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and delivered a big tackle on fourth down to help seal the Cougars’ victory over Garnet Valley. (Pete Bannan – Digital First Media)