Pennridge picks off 5 passes, tops CB South for 4th straight win

EAST ROCKHILL >> The Pennridge defense bounced back from a tough showing against William Tennent last week to intercept five passes and shut down Central Bucks South as the Rams claimed a 21-7 Homecoming victory in Friday night’s Suburban One League Continental Conference matchup at Helman Field.

“We knew we could shut down the run we couldn’t get beat on the back end, we couldn’t let anybody get overtop,” Pennridge’s Joe Devine said. “We got our one sophomore safety back (Cooper Chaikin), he finally got off an injury. He balled out — two interceptions. So it’s big win, huge win.

Chaikin had a pair of picks, while Devine, Jadin Bass and Nick Tarburton also came up with INT as the Rams (7-2, 4-1 conference) won their fourth straight by holding the Titans (6-3, 3-2) to its fewest points this season.

All week we were preaching it’s on us this week. DBs had to step up and we did just that,” Devine said.

Pennridge gave up 353 passing yards against Tennent but held off the Panther’s upset bid and came away with a 35-26 win. Friday, the Rams limited South to just 46 yards through the air and 115 total yards of offense.

Ryan Garner ran for 16 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, the first of three TDs for the Rams in the first half as they built a 21-0 lead at the break.

CB South cut the lead to 21-7 on the third straight play with a turnover in the third quarter. After the teams traded interceptions, a high snap by Pennridge on its own 20 lead to a fumble recovered by Sean Charpentier in the end zone at 10:50.

While the Rams did not add to their point total in the second half, they did move the ball to control field position and chew up the clock.

Devine’s interception – on South QB Ryan Shoch’s first pass attempt of the game – set Pennridge up at 50 and nine plays later Garner scored on an 13-yard run for a 7-0 lead at 7:52 in the first quarter.

The Rams made it 14-0 on their next drive, going 80 yards on 13 plays, the last a Kantor to Devine 19-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 5 at 11:20 in the second.

Pennridge went up 21-0 with 4:20 left before halftime as Kyle Schetter crossed over the goal line from a yard out to cap a 15-play, 61-yard drive.