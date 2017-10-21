Fisher, Strath Haven take to the air to down Radnor

RADNOR >> Quarterback Jake Fisher knows before every game that his opportunities are going to be limited. With coach Kevin Clancy at the helm, Strath Haven has always leaned on its running game to be the focal point of the offense while the passing game is mixed in to keep the defense off-balance.

While the 6-foot-2 junior passer only gets a few chances to move the ball through the air, he knows there are players on the outside “who can make big plays,” and he showcased some of what his receivers can do.

Fisher had two completions of at least 20 yards, including one for a touchdown to wide receiver Thomas Foster, as Strath Haven downed Radnor, 21-14.

Fisher’s touchdown connection with Foster was his first completion of the game, and it came with 5:58 left in the third quarter. The other came on a 32-yard hookup with tight end Dan Reeves, which set up a touchdown run from seven yards out to push the lead to 21-7.

Fisher was pleased that he showed he and his teammates can open up the passing game and not rely solely on the run.

“I’m just trying to make the most of the chances that I get,” Fisher said. “Everybody else is working hard and I’m just trying to do as much as I can.”

While Fisher took advantage of his limited opportunities, Clancy, who picked up his 299th career victory, said he takes the blame for the sporadic passing game but feels Friday’s success could start a trend going forward.

“Anything we’re not doing in the passing game is my fault,” Clancy said. “I have guys here that can make plays and we have to start using them more. Tonight was a start, especially in the second half.”

Radnor (4-5, 2-5) closed out the half with the momentum as running back Taylor Margolis rumbled in for a three-yard score to give his team a 7-6 lead. On the ensuing drive, Strath Haven (5-4, 5-3) drove to the Raiders 2-yard line but was stuffed on four straight runs to end the half.

The Panthers used a 14-play drive to begin the third. It culminated with Fisher finding Foster, who also had an interception in the opening quarter to set his team up for its first touchdown. The 5-foot-9 senior knew his team needed a big play at that point in the game.

“I know we needed that touchdown so I had to pull it in and do it for my team,” Foster said.

Zack Hussein (135 rushing yards, two touchdowns) pushed his touchdown total to 12 on the season and put Fisher in position to have success in the passing game.