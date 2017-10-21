Conwell-Egan starts early, pours it on against Bonner & Prendergast

With its playoff hopes on the line, Conwell-Egan left nothing to chance against struggling Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Friday night.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and never looked back in a 63-21 rout of the Friars.

It was the most points allowed in the history of the Bonner & Prendergast football program, according to tedsilary.com. The previous high came in a 60-30 loss to Roman in 1967.

Conwell-Egan (4-5, 2-3 Catholic League Blue) entered the game in fourth place in the District 1-12 Class 3A regional rankings and second among District 12 teams behind Kipp-DuBois Academy. The win strengthened Conwell-Egan’s hold on a playoff spot. A Haverford win over Lansdale Catholic Saturday could lock up a playoff berth for the Eagles.

Terome Mitchell took the opening kickoff back for a TD, and the Eagles never trailed after that. Mitchell then went 68 yards for a TD as the Eagles put 29 points on the board in the first quarter and 63 in the first half.

Junior running back Patrick Garwo showed by he is receiving recruiting interest from the likes of Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. He had touchdown runs of 65, 60 and 45 yards. The Eagles had seven touchdown runs from scrimmage. Those runs averaged 44 yards.

The Friars (1-8, 1-5) came back and put 21 points on the board but it could not keep MBAP from extending its losing streak to three games.