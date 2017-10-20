Phoenixville rallies past Upper Merion

Upper Merion >> There is nothing more magical than senior night for any high school team. Unfortunately the magic ran out in the second half for Upper Merion as the Vikings fell to the visiting Phoenixville High School Phantoms with a final score of 35-17.

The Phantoms erupted with 28 unanswered points in the second half.

There was also Phoenixville history made when senior Zion Small grabbed his eighth interception of the season, which is now a school record.

“I’m just really excited,” said Small. “I have great coaches that help me out and I’m really thankful for that.”

The Vikings had a game plan on the very first play as quarterback Anthony Swenda rushed down the field for a 68-yard touchdown.

Phoenixville was able to answer back in the first quarter with a 3-yard run from Alex Washington to tie the game up at 7-7.

Viking kicker Nicholas Lindelow was able to give his team the lead with an 18-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half.

After being down 10-7 at halftime, Phantom head coach Evan Breisblatt had a nice talk with his team in the locker room.

“I told them we just have to keep grinding and throw the ball,” said Breisblatt. “We just had to do what we do and everything would be fine.”

That talk did the trick as Phoenixville put up 28 unanswered points, including a rushing and passing touchdown from Washington to clinch the second victory of the season for the Phantoms.

Washington was the big player of the game as he finished with four touchdowns, two receiving and two rushing.

During halftime, Upper Merion High School honored its eight seniors including Tyrese Leach, Jeremiah Ford, David Brown, Preston Hampton, Gerardo Palumbo, Matthew Boyle, William Carroll, Stephen Nealman, and Kyle Thorton.

Thorton came in late in the fourth quarter to takeover the quarterback position, but only went 2-for-5 for 11 yards with two interceptions.

Upper Merion head coach Victor Brown wasn’t happy for his seniors on the biggest night of the year.

“This is not what we wanted for our seniors,” said Brown. “I want to tell these guys, ‘thank you.’ These guys have done a great job by setting a good example for our underclassmen.”

Washington had the play of the game for Phoenixville by grabbing a 90-yard catch from Connor Patania.

Patania had two touchdowns in the win with one passing and one rushing.