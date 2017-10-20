Kicking game key in Perk Valley’s 51-0 win over Methacton

GRATERFORD >> Perkiomen Valley’s starters got to rest during the second half of the Vikings’ 51-0, homecoming drubbing of the Methacton Warriors, except for one.

Kicker Mike Weir stayed in the game for its entirety, save for one extra point attempt, and was perfect on the day.

“His impact is immeasurable,” PV head coach Rob Heist said. “He’s been incredible. We work with the soccer team to find a kid who can play both sports and he’s been amazing for us.”

Weir, a senior, had never kicked a football before this season. A soccer player by trade, Weir enjoys the huge workload that comes with a blowout win.

“It’s good to get this kind of work in because there’s no replacement for game situations,” Weir explained. “With soccer, I don’t get to practice with the football team that much. So, working on the snap, hold, kick in a game, it’s good to get the reps.”

Besides connecting on all six of his PATs and knocking home a 28-yard field goal, Weir consistently pinned Methacton’s offense deep in their own territory. The Warriors started nine of their 10 drives inside their own 30-yard-line.

“Momentum just totally changes in our favor when we can pin them deep,” defensive lineman Kevin Lovett said. “As a defense, we’re always looking for chances to get safeties and that really gets us pumped up.”

With the win, Perkiomen Valley improved their record in the PAC to 5-0, clinching the Liberty Division. The Vikings also retained the coveted “Battle Ax” trophy that is given to the winner of their game with Methacton. This marks the 10th straight time PV has won the game and the Vikings haven’t lost to their rivals since 1993.

Perkiomen Valley got the scoring started early, as quarterback Cole Peterlin connected with Jon Moccia for a 76-yard touchdown on the Vikings’ third play from scrimmage. After forcing a three-and-out, Peterlin threw for his second TD of the game and, on the ensuing Methacton drive, Lovett returned an interception 40 yards for the Vikings’ third score of the game.

“I read the screen and the ball was tipped,” Lovett explained. “I just waited for the ball to come down and there was no one between me and the end zone. I got kind of nervous because I almost got caught from behind, but it’s the best feeling in the world, running down the sideline for a touchdown.”

The Vikings added another 24 points in the second quarter. Peterlin threw for two more scores and added a 65-yard touchdown run before halftime. For the game, Peterlin completed 8 of his 15 pass attempts and racked up 265 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns before retiring for the night at halftime.

As a team, Perkiomen Valley put up 496 yards on Friday night and averaged over nine yards per rush and 12 yards per pass attempt.

“We have a lot of speed on offense and our offensive line did a great job blocking tonight,” Heist said. “Our goal was to push the ball down the field and the line gave us time to do just that.”

Perk Valley’s defense was swarming all game, holding Methacton to just 47 yards of total offense and two first downs all night. The Vikings also forced four turnovers in the game.

“I thought we executed well on both sides of the ball all night,” Heist explained. “We know we have to get better every week and now we have to get ready for an outstanding Pottsgrove team next week.”

Perk Valley extended their lead to 51 in the second half on a beautiful 53-yard rush by Zach Lomonaco.