Rustin knocks off Shanahan behind a pair of Cugini goals

DOWNINGTOWN—Coming into Thursday’s final regular season field hockey game, Rustin and Bishop Shanahan couldn’t have been much more even. Both sported records of 9-7-1, both were guaranteed a slot in the District, Class AA tourney, and both would be hosting their first playoff game.

Though the game was nearly as close as you’d expect, Rustin (10-7-1) held the edge in both stats and on the score board, notching a pair of first half goals and adding another in the second to come away with a 3-0 victory over Shanahan (9-8-1).

“I thought we played really good defense, particularly in the second half,” said Rustin coach Susie Macciocca. “Alexis Schambers and Shannon Dralcely were phenomenal tonight. Their poise under pressure inside our defensive 25 was amazing.”

Rustin controlled much of the action in the early going, forcing four penalty corners over the first twelve minutes to just one for the Eagles. The Knights finally broke the scoreless deadlock by converting a corner at the 18:03 mark. Marie Gazillo put the ball in play on the insert, sending it in to Tina St.Clair at the top of the circle, who then fired a rocket into the back of the cage to make it 1-0.

Down a goal, the Eagles started to exert pressure on the Knight backs, and forced four corners over the next ten minutes, Despite getting off six their eight shots in the half, the Eagles couldn’t put one past Rustin goalie Meg Hadfield and into the back of the cage. Hadfield, with seven first half saves, and Caitlyn Barker, who came in to finish the game in the cage for Rustin combined for 13 saves on the night.

“Our team did a great job hustling back and supporting each other,” said Hadfield. “And we kept the ball out. This was a great win for us. We really wanted a nice win like this as we move on to playoffs.”

The Knights struck once again with just over four minutes to go in the half. Carly Truitt grabbed a ball at the top of the circle, and snuck a pass in through a crowd to Blaise Cugino, who came through with the first of two goals on the night to make it 2-0 headed to the break.

“We all communicated very well on offense,” said Cugino. “We knew we had to nail our passes and capitalize on the opportunities we had.”

Cugino pushed the lead to 3-0 with another goal, with an assist to St. Clair, eight minutes into the second half, to round out the scoring.

The win improves the Knights record to 10-7-1, good enough to move Rustin up to the seven-seed and a first-round bye in the District 1, Class AA tournament. Rustin will open its tourney on Wednesday, October 25, when they host No. 10 Phoenixville.

“It was great to see us close out the regular season like this,” said Macciocca. “We started out the year so strong, then kind of faltered in the middle when it seemed like we hit all our toughest opponents right in a row. So it means a lot to play like this as we move on to the playoffs. We think our league prepares us well for the next step.”

Shanahan falls to 9-8-1, but the season isn’t over. The Eagles have earned the no. 13 seed, and will host No. 20 Marple Newtown on Monday, October 23.

“We came into the season hoping we could host a district game,” said Eagles’ coach Nancy Roselli. “I would have preferred hosting it Wednesday (with a first round bye), but it’s a new season Monday. We like to look at our let downs like bricks, and you just can’t keep carrying them, or you’ll never get anywhere. You need to put them down and move on. We weren’t our best tonight, so we just have to play our game and we can win some games in the playoffs.”

WC Rustin 2 1 –3

Bishop Shanahan 0 0 –0

Goals: Cugini (2), St. Clair

Goalie Saves: Hadfield (WCR) 10, Barker (WCR) 3, Bryan (BS) 6