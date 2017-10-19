Reporter-Times Herald Area Week 9 Football Preview Capsules

Methacton at

Perkiomen Valley

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Perk Valley.

Records: The Warriors are 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Division 1. The Vikings are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the PAC Division 1.

Where they’re ranked: The Vikings are No. 10 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Methacton lost 55-14 to Owen J. Roberts. Perk Valley blasted Norristown 44-0.

Last year: PV rolled 45-7 over Methacton.

Players to Watch: Perk Valley quarterback Cole Peterlin threw a pair of touchdown passes last week and also ran for two. Warrior quarterback Dylan Schultz gives the offense a chance to move the football.

Prediction: Perk Valley 35, Methacton 7.

Norristown at Boyertown

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Boyertown.

Records: The Eagles are 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the PAC Division 1. The Bears are 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the PAC Division 1.

Last Week: Norristown lost 44-0 to Perk Valley. Boyertown lost 16-0 to Spring-Ford.

Last year: The Eagles topped the Bears 20-14.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Izaiah will try to get the Eagle offense going. Quarterback Ayden Mathias is a versatile threat for the Bears.

Prediction: Boyertown 21, Norristown 14.

Pope John Paul II at Pottsgrove

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Pottsgrove.

Records: The Golden Panthers are 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the PAC Division II. The Falcons are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the PAC Division II.

Where they’re ranked: Pottsgrove is No. 11 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: PJP lost 41-14 to Upper Perk. Pottsgrove rolled 53-7 over Phoenixville.

Last year: The Golden Panthers edged the Falcons 18-12.

Players to Watch: Jacob Bildstein grabbed seven passes last week for the Golden Panthers. Rahsul Faison is a breakaway back for Pottsgrove.

Prediction: Pottsgrove 27, PJP 19.

Spring-Ford at

Owen J. Roberts

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at OJR.

Records: The Rams are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the PAC Division I. OJR is 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the PAC Division 1.

Last Week: Spring-Ford blanked Boyertown 16-0. OJR rocked Methacton 55-14.

Last year: Spring-Ford won big, 58-0 over OJR.

Players to Watch: The Rams’ Justin Defrancesco racked up 135 yards on the ground last week. Dawson Stuart chucked a couple of TD passes last week for the Cats.

Prediction: Owen J. Roberts 24, Spring-Ford 21.

Phoenixville at

Upper Merion

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Merion.

Records: The Phantoms are 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the PAC Division II. The Vikings are 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the PAC Division II.

Last Week: Upper Merion won 27-6 over Pottstown. Phoenixville stumbled 53-7 to Pottsgrove.

Last year: The Vikings were a 27-14 winner over the Phantoms.

Players to Watch: Running back Dave Brown was a 100-yard rusher last week with a pair of touchdowns for Upper Merion. Bob Strunk is dangerous in the return game for Phoenixville.

Prediction: Upper Merion 14, Phoenixville 13.

Central Bucks West at Central Bucks East

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at CB East.

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on the radio on 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

Records: The Bucks are 5-3 overall and 1-3 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference. The Patriots are 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the SOL Continental.

Last Week: West lost 21-20 to CB South. East was a 47-21 winner over Council Rock North.

Last year: The Pats topped the Bucks 23-6.

Players to Watch: Jake Reichwein averaged almost five yards per carry last week for the Bucks. Quarterback Evan O’Donnell continues to be a tremendous running and passing threat for the Pats.

Prediction: CB West 21, CB East 14.

William Tennent at North Penn

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Crawford Stadium, North Penn.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Panthers are 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the SOL Continental. The Knights are 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: North Penn is No. 7 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

What’s at stake: The Knights can wrap up the conference crown with a win here.

Last Week: Tennent fell 35-26 to Pennridge. North Penn rolled to a 47-20 win over Souderton.

Last year: NP blew away Tennent 52-6.

Players to Watch: The Panthers’ Mitchell Vierling had a big night throwing the ball last week against Pennridge. Quarterback Steve DePaul threw a pair of TD passes last week for the Knights.

Prediction: North Penn 35, Tennent 0.

Central Bucks South at Pennridge

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Helman Field, Pennridge.

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on the radio on 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

Records: The Titans are 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOL Continental. The Rams are 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: Pennridge is No. 13 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. CB South is No. 17.

Last Week: South won 21-20 over CB West. Pennridge beat Tennent 35-26.

Last year: The Titans pulled out a 21-14 victory over the Rams.

Players to Watch: Connor Dilissio rumbled for two touchdowns on the ground last week for the Titans. The Rams’ QB, Zak Kantor, made some big plays last week in the win.

Prediction: Pennridge 28, South 20.

Souderton Area at Truman

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Truman.

Records: Big Red is 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the SOL Continental. The Tigers are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SOL National.

Last Week: The Indians lost 47-20 to North Penn. Truman lost 14-0 to Abington.

Last year: Souderton earned a 35-7 victory over Truman.

Players to Watch: Jeremy Tammaro is a tough runner for Big Red. Javeer Peterson is a special-teams threat and solid cover man for Truman.

Prediction: Souderton 21, Truman 14.

Ply.-Whitemarsh at Cheltenham

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Cheltenham.

On Twitter: @DennisWay3.

Records: PW is 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the SOL American. The Panthers are 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the SOL American.

Last Week: The Colonials fell 49-28 to Hatboro-Horsham. Cheltenham topped Wissahickon 20-13.

Last year: The Colonials held off the Panthers 26-20.

Players to Watch: Dontae Wilson piled up 190 rushing yards and three scores last week for PW. The Panthers’ Jamir Barnes was close to 200 yards rushing last week.

Prediction: PW 34, Cheltenham 29.

Hatboro-Horsham at Upper Dublin

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Dublin.

On Twitter: @ADRobinson3.

Records: The Hatters are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SOL American. The Cardinals are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Hatboro pulled away to a 49-28 victory over PW. Upper Dublin won 27-8 over Central.

Last year: Upper Dublin cruised, 42-21 over Hatboro.

Players to Watch: Adam Suder makes his presence felt at linebacker for Hatboro. Malik Bootman broke free for 136 yards rushing last week for the Cards.

Prediction: Upper Dublin 35, Hatboro-Horsham 28.

Upper Moreland at Wissahickon

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Wissahickon.

Records: The Golden Bears are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SOL American. The Trojans are 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the SOL American.

Where they’re ranked: Upper Moreland is No. 15 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Upper Moreland pulled away to a 35-14 win over Quakertown. Wiss had a 20-13 setback against Cheltenham.

Last year: The Golden Bears won 26-13 over the Trojans.

Players to Watch: Caleb Mead gained 160 yards on just seven carries last week for Upper Moreland. Marco Rivera covers a lot of ground at linebacker for Wiss.

Prediction: Upper Moreland 26, Wissahickon 10.

Archbishop Wood at Upper Darby

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Darby.

Records: The Vikings are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. The Royals are 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the Central League.

Where they’re ranked: Wood is No. 3 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Wood rolled 49-7 over Archbishop Carroll. Upper Darby held off Strath Haven 21-7.

Last year: The Vikings belted Upper Darby 40-7.

Players to Watch: Wood quarterback Jack Colyar got it done with his arm and legs last week. Derrick Korboi is a big defensive tackle for the Royals.

Prediction: Wood 35, Upper Darby 12.

La Salle at

St. Joe’s Prep

Time/Place: Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Widener University.

On Twitter: @emor09.

Records: The Explorers are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the PCL Red. The Hawks are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the PCL Red.

Where they’re ranked: St. Joe’s is No. 1 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. La Salle is No. 2.

Last Week: La Salle blew out Roman Catholic 42-7. St. Joe’s blasted Father Judge 42-7.

Last year: St. Joe’s won a shootout, 63-35 over La Salle.

Players to Watch: Explorer quarterback Danny Solecki aired it out last week in the win over Roman. Marquez McCray threw for four TD’s last week in the win over Judge.

Prediction: La Salle 35, St. Joe’s 28.

Haverford at

Lansdale Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 5 p.m., at Wissahickon.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Fords are 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Central League. The Crusaders are 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the PCL Blue.

Where they’re ranked: Haverford is No. 12 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Haverford won 10-0 over Radnor. LC fell 40-7 to Neumann-Goretti.

Last year: The Fords notched a 38-7 win over LC.

Players to Watch: Travis Weiss was the hero last week for the Fords, gaining 158 yards on the ground. Danny Dutkiewicz runs hard for LC.

Prediction: Haverford 24, LC 14.

Germantown Academy at Springside-C. Hill

Time/Place: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., at Springside.

Records: The Patriots are 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the InterAC. The Blue Devils are 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the InterAC.

Last Week: GA won 28-14 over The Haverford School. Springside was defeated 21-7 by Episcopal.

Last year: GA squeezed out a 16-13 win over Springside.

Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Colton Niedzielski makes it go for GA — last week he supplied most of the offense with three touchdown runs and 72 yards rushing on only seven carries. Aaron Angelos is a solid signal caller for Springside.

Prediction: Germantown Academy 22, Springside 12.