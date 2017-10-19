Daily Local News Stats, week 8

Rushing Leaders
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|240
|1518
|20
|6.3
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|87
|1001
|17
|11.5
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|92
|725
|7
|7.9
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|96
|717
|8
|7.5
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|127
|712
|10
|5.6
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|75
|675
|9
|9.0
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|98
|645
|5
|6.6
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|99
|607
|5
|6.1
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|124
|537
|7
|4.3
|O'Shaan Allison
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|78
|466
|3
|6.0
Receiving Leaders
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|43
|831
|9
|19.3
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|31
|552
|9
|17.8
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|28
|537
|3
|19.2
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|21
|517
|4
|24.6
|JT Hower
|Unionville
|Sr.
|23
|511
|4
|22.2
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|35
|452
|5
|12.9
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|19
|406
|4
|21.4
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|21
|406
|4
|19.3
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|26
|403
|2
|15.5
|Chris Brooks
|Kennett
|Sr.
|23
|371
|3
|16.1
Passing Leaders
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|203.6
|98
|140
|1528
|19
|2
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|184.1
|34
|56
|532
|8
|1
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|172.4
|63
|114
|1128
|16
|7
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|161.7
|114
|186
|1690
|16
|4
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|151.2
|58
|106
|849
|10
|1
|Jake Dilcher
|Kennett
|Sr.
|142.2
|72
|131
|1110
|10
|6
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|140.0
|104
|175
|1460
|8
|4
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|137.2
|73
|132
|989
|10
|4
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|134.2
|61
|103
|811
|7
|7
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|133.7
|45
|87
|748
|5
|4
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|40.3
|314.4
|98.9
|413.3
|1
|7
|Coatesville
|37.9
|215
|199.1
|414.1
|4
|2
|Oxford
|36.8
|169.6
|217.9
|387.5
|5
|5
|Bishop Shanahan
|31.3
|206.6
|126.1
|332.8
|4
|7
|WC Rustin
|31
|250.3
|66.5
|316.8
|5
|1
|Unionville
|30.1
|208.5
|146.8
|342.8
|4
|7
|Great Valley
|27.1
|196.3
|140.6
|336.9
|4
|4
|Avon Grove
|25
|232.8
|93.5
|326.3
|5
|4
|Kennett
|21.6
|151.5
|154.8
|306.3
|5
|10
|D'town West
|20.5
|103.6
|186.1
|289.8
|2
|4
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|9.4
|98
|115
|213
|12
|6
|Bishop Shanahan
|13.8
|131.3
|71.4
|202.6
|3
|6
|D'town East
|15.9
|77.8
|142.4
|220.1
|6
|9
|Unionville
|18
|184.4
|82.4
|266.8
|7
|4
|Avon Grove
|21
|183.4
|140.5
|323.9
|5
|9
|WC Rustin
|22.4
|166
|144.5
|310.5
|3
|4
|Great Valley
|23.5
|221
|109.5
|330.5
|7
|8
|Malvern Prep
|26.3
|127.7
|226.7
|354.3
|2
|5
|Conestoga
|28.3
|190.5
|123
|313.5
|10
|5
|D'town West
|29
|210.8
|156.8
|367.5
|4
|6