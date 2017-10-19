Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News Stats, week 8

Rushing Leaders

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.2401518206.3
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.8710011711.5
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.9272577.9
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.9671787.5
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.127712105.6
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.7567599.0
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.9864556.6
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.9960756.1
Garrett CoxKennettJr.12453774.3
O'Shaan AllisonMalvern PrepSr.7846636.0

Receiving Leaders

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.43831919.3
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.31552917.8
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.28537319.2
Josh Willenbrock D'town WestSr.21517424.6
JT Hower UnionvilleSr.23511422.2
Michael GrayWC EastJr.35452512.9
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.19406421.4
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.21406419.3
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.26403215.5
Chris BrooksKennettSr.23371316.1

Passing Leaders

   RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.203.6981401528192
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.184.1345653281
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.172.4631141128167
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.161.71141861690164
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.151.258106849101
Jake DilcherKennettSr.142.2721311110106
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.140.0104175146084
Drew GuntherMalvern PrepJr.137.273132989104
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.134.26110381177
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.133.7458774854

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East40.3314.498.9413.317
Coatesville37.9215199.1414.142
Oxford36.8169.6217.9387.555
Bishop Shanahan31.3206.6126.1332.847
WC Rustin31250.366.5316.851
Unionville30.1208.5146.8342.847
Great Valley27.1196.3140.6336.944
Avon Grove25232.893.5326.354
Kennett21.6151.5154.8306.3510
D'town West20.5103.6186.1289.824

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville9.498115213126
Bishop Shanahan13.8131.371.4202.636
D'town East15.977.8142.4220.169
Unionville18184.482.4266.874
Avon Grove21183.4140.5323.959
WC Rustin22.4166144.5310.534
Great Valley23.5221109.5330.578
Malvern Prep26.3127.7226.7354.325
Conestoga28.3190.5123313.5105
D'town West29210.8156.8367.546

