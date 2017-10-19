Conwell-Egan Catholic girls soccer records historic PCL win over Saint Hubert’s

PHILA. – Conwell-Egan Catholic got an unassisted goal from junior Theresa Richardson in the 43rd minute and a penalty kick strike from senior Ali Wojton in the 78th minute to win its Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) quarterfinal battle with No. 3 seed Saint Hubert’s Thursday afternoon (Oct. 19) at Riverview Park.

It is the first time in decades that the Eagles won a PCL quarterfinal. Seeded sixth, Egan pulled off the upset win facing an opponent that eliminated them in the Catholic League tournament last year and toppled the Eagles 4-1 in a regular season matchup.

With the win, Egan (8-7-3) advances to a PCL semifinal matchup Tuesday, Oct. 24 at United German-Hungarian (UGH) Soccer Club in Trevose. There, the Eagles will face Archbishop Ryan, should the Raiders get past Bishop John Hallahan in their quarterfinal. Should the Mickey Mice win, Egan will take on two-time defending Catholic League champion Lansdale Catholic.

Saint Hubert’s 2017 campaign comes to an end at 10-7-2, 8-3-1 in Catholic League action.

Conwell-Egan 2, Saint Hubert’s 0

(Oct. 19 at Riverview Park)

CONWELL-EGAN (8-7-3) 0 2 – 2

ST. HUBERT’S (10-7-2) 0 0 – 0

GOALS: C-E – Theresa Richardson, unassisted, 43rd minute; Ali Wojton, PK, 78th minute; SH – none.