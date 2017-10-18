Notre Dame keeps rolling with Volleyball sweep

Maddie Donaphin had 18 digs and three aces and Lexi Shreiner posted five kills and five digs to help Notre Dame remain undefeated in the Inter-Ac League with a 3-0 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill.

Riley Shaak added six kills, five blocks and three aces in the 25-17, 25-14 and 25-10 victory for the Irish (15-1, 6-0).

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Bishop McDevitt 0 >> Breanna Hickey had 15 kills, six aces and seven digs to pace the Lions (16-4, 10-1).

Cynthia Juliana had five kills and three digs and Emma Knaub had seven kills and eight digs in the 25-10, 25-18 and 25-18 sweep.