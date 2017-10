Ryan LaRocca collected three goals, one assist and one steal, and John Nelligan also had three goals and three steals as the Haverford School earned an impressive 14-4 Inter-Ac victory over Episcopal Academy.

Matt Baumholtz, TJ Brooks and Matej Sekulic had two goals apiece and goalie Nick Biddle made 10 saves for the Fords (14-6, 2-2).