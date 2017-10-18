Dowling, Mathis pace Interboro to Del Val title

Molly Dowling and Bri Mathis collected one goal and one assist apiece to lead Interboro to the Del Val League field hockey title with a 4-0 victory over Chichester Tuesday.

Marissa Mullan and Ro Murphy added one goal each and goalkeeper Amelia Wellmon had seven saves to postthe shutout for the Bucs.

Sara Morrison made two saves for the Eagles.

In the Inter-Ac:

Episcopal Academy 7, Penn Charter 0 >> Gianna Pantaleo and Laura Null notched two goals apiece to pace the Churchwomen (13-2, 6-1).

Katie Crager, Molly Gies and Genevieve Becker added once each and goalie Caroline Kelly made two saves.

In the Central League:

Haverford 7, Marple Newtown 1 >> Kelsy Knapp scored twice in the first half while five other players including Carly Gannon had one goal each for the Fords (16-2, 10-1).

Kylie Gioia scored off an assist from Kristen Rutecki and goalkeeper Anna Lemaster made 22 saves for the Tigers (5-11, 2-9).

Strath Haven 5, Springfield 1 >> Sophia Green scored a pair of goals while Emily Raech, Olivia Fender and Caroline Zideck each snuck one past the goalkeeper for the Panthers (9-6-2, 7-3-1). Kay Walker had three saves for Strath Haven.

Michaela Travers tallied the lone goal for the Cougars.

Ridley 2, Upper Darby 0 >> Allison Whaley assisted on both goals for the Raiders (4-14, 2-9), which were scored by Shannon Flynn and Corrinne Stratton. Megan Frane made six saves for Ridley.

Radnor 3, Garnet Valley 1 >> Grayson Begier, Paige Lowry and Madison Milhous had one goal each for the Raiders.

Emma Taylana scored the only goal for the Jaguars.