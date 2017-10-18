Calastri leads Episcopal to Inter-Ac title

Bella Calastri took home the No. 2 singles match and was the catalyst for her team at the Inter-Ac girls tennis tournament as Episcopal Academy also took home the team title, outpacing Baldwin, 28-25.5.

Calastri defeated Notre Dame’s Caroline Mackay, 8-2 in that second single match, after teammate Ashley Kennedy fell short in the first match despite winning six games.

The Churchwomen had tandems in all four of the doubles matches, including Lil Stravopolous and Caroline Burt who lost, 8-5 in the No. 3 match.

Agnes Irwin, who came in third with 20.5 points, received two victories in doubles play in Lexi Short and Kayla Neary, who claimed the No. 1 match, 8-4 and Lexi Laveran and Cate Costin, who won the No. 4 match in straight sets.

In the TCISL Finals:

Barrack Hebrew 3, Perkiomen School 2 >> Hannah Parrish won the No. 3 singles match, 6-4, 6-2 while the tandems of Shira Stein and Talia Schley and Ruby Benjamin and Daniela Barow won in straight sets of the No. 1 and 2 doubles matches, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Jack M. Barrack downed Delaware Valley in the semifinals, 4-1.