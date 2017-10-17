Radnor forward Ryan Peter is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The Radnor senior forward scored eight goals in a recent two-week span. Last fall, Peter led the PIAA Class 3A District One boys’ soccer champions in goals scored (nine), was an All-Central League second team selection and scored the game-winner in overtime against Bishop Shanahan in the district semifinals, putting Radnor into the state tournament for the first time since 2004. A fine all-around athlete, he also plays lacrosse for the Red Raiders.

Q: What do you think was the key to your recent scoring spree? Is there one play during that streak that stands out in your memory – can you share it with us?

A: The key to my success has been confidence. One play that stands out is the header goal against Harriton in double overtime. The play started with a great effort play from Jackson Birtwhistle to get the ball moving toward Ben Engstrom who turned and passed the ball to Bobby Kirsch at the top of the box. Bobby made an unbelievable pass over the top that was placed perfectly so I could head the ball over the goalie to win the game. This play gave us confidence as a team and played a huge role in our recent win streak.

Q: Can you describe for us your game-winning goal in the district semifinal last fall – how the play developed, your role in the play, and your first thought when you saw the ball go in the net?

A: That was the most memorable goal of my career at Radnor. To clinch a state playoff spot was a goal of ours as a team and to see things work out the way they did was an amazing experience. When the ball went into the net and the crowd rushed the field, the feeling was unreal.

Q: You have always played forward – what do you think are the most important attributes for a forward to possess?

A: I think the most important attribute for a forward to possess is persistence. To be a good forward, you need to be able to quickly forget about a missed opportunity and be ready to make the next play. You can not let your misses and mistakes slow you down.

Q: What do you think is the strongest part of your game? What are you working on most at the present time?

A: I think the strongest part of my game is speed. Currently, I am working on finishing and improving my touch.

Q: Last fall, you mentioned that your Dad has been your biggest mentor in sports and in life. Can you elaborate?

A: My dad has always been my biggest mentor in sports and in life. From washing my uniform every game to giving me helpful advice before and after games, my dad has always been there for me and I am grateful to have someone like him around to support me.

Q: You also play lacrosse for Radnor, and have mentioned that it has helped you become a better soccer player and athlete. How has lacrosse helped you to become a better soccer player?

A: Lacrosse has taught me how to be a competitor and better teammate. Also, lacrosse has made me a better athlete in general and that has definitely translated to soccer.

Q: You’d like to play soccer and/or lacrosse in college. What do you think you might like to major

in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I might like to major in something business related. Potentially finance or accounting.

Q: You wear No. 11 for Radnor. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I’ve been wearing No. 11 since I first started playing sports and I stuck with it ever since.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: I drink plenty of water and always take a good nap before I leave the house.

Q: Other than your Dad, who have been your biggest soccer mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: Coach [Joe] Caruolo and the rest of the coaches here have been great mentors for me. They have taught me so much through my years at Radnor and I honestly believe they are the best coaching staff in the state.

Fun facts – Ryan Peter

Favorite book: The Giving Tree.

Favorite author: Dr. Seuss.

Favorite TV show: Workaholics.

Favorite movie: Interstellar.

Favorite athlete: Carson Wentz.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Versace by Migos.

Favorite team: Chelsea.

Favorite place to visit: San Diego, Calif.

Favorite pre-game meal: chicken and broccoli pasta.

Favorite color: blue.

Person I most admire, and why: “My dad because he is a great role model.”

Family members: parents Greg and Noelle, brothers Greg, Cole, Elliot.

