Neshaminy’s Greg DeLuca qualifies for PIAA golf championships

FLEETWOOD – Neshaminy senior Greg DeLuca was one of two high schoolers from the area who qualified for states Monday, Oct. 16 at the PIAA Eastern Regional golf championships at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood.

Playing in gusty winds and temperatures that never reached the 60s, DeLuca made the turn at 39, then finished his last nine holes by carding 38 for a 5-over-par 77.

Skins golf coach William Bech says Greg has been the point man for the Neshaminy team all season long.

“Greg has led off each match and set the pace for the rest of the team,” said Bech, “When your number one player puts in the extra work, all the others fall in line.

“He has also been a great mentor to the younger players.”

After averaging 39 (per 9-hole round) last year, DeLuca came back with a 37.6 average this season.

In the District One-AAA golf tournament Oct. 11 at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Limerick, DeLuca shot a 1-under-par 71 to go with his opening-round 3-under par 69 for a 140 total, good enough for third-place finish.

“The improvement in his game has come in his ability to finish as shown in his league play and moving through the league tournament,” added Bech. “His third-place finish in our district finals and his moving through regionals and now on to states.”

Also making the cut to go to states was Holy Ghost Prep (HGP) junior Liam Hart, who was one of five golfers coming in at 7-over par 79. Hart made the turn at 39 then finished his last nine holes with 40.

The PIAA Tournament is set for Monday, Oct. 23, and Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

RESULTS

2017 PIAA AAA East Region Golf Championships (Boys PIAA Qualifiers)

Brock Fassnacht, Warwick 36-34 70 -2 Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford 35-36 71 -1 Caleb Ryan, Norristown 36-37 73 +1

J.T. Sping, Pope John Paul II 37-36 73 +1

Alex Seelig, Exeter 36-39 75 +3

Colin Walsh, William Tennent 41-34 75 +3

Ward McHenry, Owen J. Roberts 41-35 76 +4

Karsen Rush, Chambersburg 37-39 76 +4

Brett Wagner Pocono Mountain East 36-40 76 +4

Mason Wills, Warwick 37-39 76 +4

Timothy Cooper, Central Dauphin 40-37 77 +5

Greg DeLuca, Neshaminy 39-38 77 +5

Morgan Lofland, Conestoga 39-39 77 +5

Jacob Macinati, Manheim Township 36-41 77 +5

Joshua Ryan, Norristown 37-40 77 +5

Austin Schreffler, Northern York 39-38 77 +5

Shane Angle , Crestwood 40-38 78 +6

Kevin Anthony, CB South 40-38 78 +6

Connor Bennick, Unionville 37-41 78 +6

Liam Hart, Holy Ghost Prep 39-40 79 +7

Matthew Kalamar, Allentown Central Catholic 39-40 79 +7

Trey Kuntz, Manheim Township 41-38 79 +7

Joe Parrini, Central York 40-39 79 +7

Alex Pillar, Wallenpaupack 40-39 79 +7