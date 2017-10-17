Neshaminy field hockey nips Council Rock South on late goal by Anna Skrot

NEWTOWN – Facing Suburban One National League (SONL) rival Council Rock South Tuesday night, Oct. 17 at Walt Snyder Stadium, Neshaminy had plenty of chances to score.

Awarded eight penalty corners in the first 30 minutes, the Lady Skins had more than enough.

Ironically, Neshaminy (12-6, 10-2) used one of three corner opportunities it earned after the break to tally the game’s only goal in a 1-0 triumph over the Golden Hawks (9-8, 7-5) on Pink Out Night in Newtown.

With 7:11 remaining in regulation, Skins senior forward Anna Skrot finally banged a Peyton Ritchey rebound home on Neshaminy’s last penalty corner in the contest.

“Playing South is always a good game; they’re going to come out hard and we’re going to come out hard too,” said Lady Skins head coach Jamie Pinto. “We had opportunities in the first half; we just couldn’t finish. But our girls never let down. They kept working together as a team to pull this one out.”

In the first half, Neshaminy kept CR South hemmed in their own end, outshooting the Hawks 3-0 in the first 30 minutes.

“We came out slow and I think we didn’t come out intense enough,” said CR South head coach Lisa Belz. “We talked about it at halftime, making sure we had a better 30 minutes.

“Unfortunately, we turned it on too late and we weren’t able to answer back when they scored in the last seven minutes.”

Goalkeepers Aspen Handel, a junior for the Golden Hawks, and Maddie Tieman, a sophomore for the Skins, were strong in the cage for their respective teams.

Neshaminy finishes the season at 12-6, 10-2 and in second place in the SONL. CR South has a game remaining Wednesday (Oct. 18) at home against SOL Continental Conference rival Pennridge, which is ranked 27th in the District 1 Class AAA standings and sixth place at 2-10 in their division.

Neshaminy 1, Council Rock South 0

(Oct. 17 at CR North)

NESHAMINY (12-6, 10-2) 0 1 – 1

CR SOUTH (9-8, 7-5) 0 0 – 0

GOALS: N — Anna Skrot, from Peyton Ritchie, 52:49; CRS — none.

PENALTY CORNERS: N — 11; CRS — 8.

SHOTS ON GOAL: N — 6; CRS — 4.