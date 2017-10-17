Gamber leads Penncrest to share of first Central crown

Corryn Gamber paired a goal with an assist to lead Penncrest to a 3-0 win over Harriton Tuesday, clinching the Lions’ first Central League crown.

Penncrest (15-1, 10-1 Central) will split the title with Conestoga, which beat Penncrest last week but lost to Garnet Valley earlier in the season to both finish at 10-1.

Carly Baillis and Julianna George also scored for Penncrest. Kara Mullaney added an assist, and Bryn McLaughlin recorded the team’s 12th shutout of the season with two saves.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 2, Garnet Valley 1 >> Cat Belveal and Audrey Rosenblum both tallied a goal each while Anna Gurian and Katie Bell were both steady in net for the Raiders.

Strath Haven 3, Springfield 1 >> Maggie Forbes, Paige Gillespie and Danielle McNeely scored in the second half as the Panthers responded to a halftime deficit to storm away with a win. Carly Perlman made eight saves in the victory.

Dana Carlson had staked Springfield to a first-half lead. Shannon Cutcliff stopped 11 shots for the Cougars.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 4, Christian Academy 3 >> Victoria McManus scored two goals, including the game-winner five minutes into overtime, as Delco Christian claimed victory.

Lily Tucker and Rebekah Lange each netted a goal and goaltender Kate Green made eight saves for the Knights.

Lindsay Haseltine led the way for the Christian Academy with a pair of goals while Hannah Sareyka had a goal and an assist.