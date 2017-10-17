Doumbouya’s two goals lift Academy Park to first league title

Lansana Doumbouya netted two goals and an assist, Tahjay Swaby added a pair of goals and Kho Tuang also scored once as Academy Park defeated Chichester, 5-0 to claim the team’s first Del Val League title.

Goalie Amadou Fofana had two saves for the Knights (13-4-1, 6-0-1), who will also be making their first trip to the district playoffs.

AJ DiPaolo made seven saves for the Eagles.

In the Central League:

Radnor 2, Garnet Valley 1 >> Zach Quinn and Ryan Peter each put one in the back of the net, Jackson Birtwistle and Elliott Hayes added an assist each and goaltender Nate Congleton made one save for the Raiders.

John Luke Buchy scored a goal in the first half off an assist from Mark Hurford for the Jaguars.

Marple Newtown 3, Haverford 2 >> David Babian scored twice, and Dan O’Brien added what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first half as the Tigers clung to their three-goal halftime lead to keep playoff hopes alive.

Dan Quimby made seven saves in goal for Marple, including stopping one of the two penalties fired his way in a five-minute period. Alex Reardon scored the other spot kick for Haverford.

Strath Haven 8, Springfield 0 >> Jon Kadoch scored twice and added an assist for the Panthers, who poured it on the Cougars. Nate Perrins and Jordan Graves each paired a goal with an assist for Haven.

Upper Darby 3, Ridley 0 >> Sam Collins, Jonathan Ascencio and Sahr Pessima marked senior night with goals, and Steven Cueva and Darlinsky Charles combined for seven saves in the shutout for the Royals.