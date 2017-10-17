Barrow scores twice, North Penn caps regular season with win over Pennridge

TOWAMENCIN >> Even with a strong finish, the North Penn field hockey team is still feeling its tolls of the regular season.

“I know a lot of our team really isn’t feeling well so we’re all trying so hard to get out there and do our best,” NP’s Emily Crawford said. “But we’ve been playing really well.”

The Knights may be a bit under the weather, yet the still continue to pick up wins heading into the District 1-4A postseason. Tuesday, North Penn capped the regular season with a third straight win, jumping out to a 2-0 lead over visiting Pennridge and holding off the Rams to claim a 5-2 Suburban One League Continental Conference victory.

“There wasn’t as much energy today, I think that’s with any team at the end of the season sometimes,” North Penn coach Shannon McCracken said. “It’s a long season and the girls have been working really hard and we’re battling some illnesses right now and it can be taxing. But every team is in that same boat, so they pushed through today.

“When they rely on each other and play as a team good things happen and that’s what they needed to do today. They had to really rely on each other work together and play through a little bit of adversity today.”

Mikayla Barrow scored two goals for the Knights (12-5-1, 9-2-1 conference), both in the first half — her second tally putting NP back up two goals after the Rams (5-11-0, 2-10-0) had pulled to within 2-1 at 5:30 before the break.

“This is our fourth straight game in a row (on a weekday) and we’re all getting tired and it’s towards the end of the season,” Barrow said. “We’re all coming down with sickness, so we were all a little slow but luckily we picked up the pace and got the balls (in).”

Crawford added a pair of assists as North Penn extended its unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1), the lone tie coming to Central Bucks South 3-3 last Thursday. The Knights rebounded to edge Plymouth Whitemarsh last Friday — handing SOL American champ PW just its second loss this season — then topped Hatboro-Horsham (9-0) and Pennridge this week.

“It’s great at the end of the season getting three wins and that win against PW was a really great win for us and I think it solidified some confidence in us,” McCracken said.

FIELD HOCKEY: @NPFieldHockey keeps a ball in the circle & Madison Stotler knocks it over the goal line for a 1-0 lead 11:33 1H vs. Pennridge pic.twitter.com/s2siNJFV7C — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) October 18, 2017

Sydney Borneman had a goal and assist for Pennridge, which had a two-game win streak snapped. The Rams still have two more games — at Council Rock South 3:30 p.m. Wednesday then visits Cheltenham 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“I thought we played well. I thought we had intensity for some parts of the game,” Borneman said. “We just need to work on getting the ball in the cage, but otherwise I thought our defense played really strong and tried their hardest.”

Madison Stotler gave the Knights a 1-0 lead after scoring after a scramble in front of the cage at 11:33. Barrow doubled the advantage at 7:56, keeping the ball from going over the end zone and found away to score from the tight angle.

“I rebounded off of my shot and I got it and I threw it right across and it went the girl’s foot and went in,” Barrow said.

Abby Ludlow tipped in a Borneman shot to make it 2-1 at 5:30 but Barrow got a piece of a Crawford shot at 3:51 and the Knights had regained a two-goal advantage.

“We had a great transition up to the attack and we had a nice pass into the middle and I just luckily got the tip and got it in,” Barrow said.

Bri O’Donnell gave North Penn a 4-1 lead at 19:44 in the second half as the Rams could clear the circle after a penalty corner and O’Donnell eventually ripped a shot that rolled in.

FIELD #HOCKEY: @NPFieldHockey keeps a ball in after a corner and @brriiiannna’s shot goes in for a 4-1 lead 19:44 2H vs. Pennridge. pic.twitter.com/QMKXBinlVY — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) October 18, 2017

Borneman got Pennridge back within two as she made a run through the middle and blasted a ball into the cage at 13:01.

“I think, in my opinion, their defense is weaker than their offense so I just felt I felt the need to take it down and I had an open shot so I just thought I would take it,” Borneman said.

But the Rams could not pull any closer and Julia Scanlon scored off Crawford’s second assist with 6:33 remaining.