Eight for Eight: PAC title chase getting clearer

The Pioneer Athletic Conference title chase got a little clearer after Week 8, as Perkiomen Valley locked up their second straight Liberty Division title with a 44-0 victory over Norristown. The Frontier has seen Pottsgrove maintain its grasp on the No. 1 position after a convincing victory over Phoenixville was coupled with Pope John Paul II’s 41-14 loss to Upper Perkiomen.

Individual Stats

Here’s eight from Week 8:

1. Boyertown’s Jerry Kapp stands 95 yards away from breaking the Bears’ all-time record for most receiving yards in a career. Kapp, who hauled in two passes for 26 yards in Saturday’s 16-0 loss to Spring-Ford, sits at 1,103 for his career. The record is currently held by Brandon Mason (1,197 yards). Jay Repko 1,125 yards and Nick Brough 1,112 currently sit at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, all-time.

2. Upper Merion picked up its first victory of the season after downing Pottstown 27-6 on Friday. The Vikings’ 267 yards of total offense is the most for the team since recording 309 yards in a 26-8 loss to Upper Perkiomen in Week 5 of last season. David Brown’s 100 rushing yards were also the most he’s had all season.

3. Spring-Ford picked up a vital victory as the Rams downed Boyertown 16-0 on its Homecoming Day. The Rams now sit in the 16th and final position in the District 1 Class 6A playoff rankings and will look to win out to affirm their standing in the district playoffs for a third straight season.

4. Owen J. Roberts quarterback Dawson Stuart broke a school record for touchdown passes in a career, throwing his 33rd career touchdown pass in part of his 9-for-9 effort in a 55-14 victory over Methacton. “Dawson’s one of our leaders, and controls the offense for us,” said coach Rich Kolka. “I have a lot of trust in him.” With the win, Owen J. Roberts moved up to No. 14 in the latest Class 6A power rankings.

5. Perkiomen Valley’s five-interception effort paved the way for a league-high third shutout of the season. Limiting Norristown to just 60 yards of offense in the eventual 44-0 victory, the Vikings’ Malik Smith II picked off a season-best two interceptions. The shutout is the first pitched by the Vikings on the road. They shut out Downingtown West 38-0 in their opener and Owen J. Roberts 27-0 in Week 5 before coming two minutes away from another shutout in a 28-7 victory over Spring-Ford in Week 6.

6. The Perkiomen School got back into the win column with a convincing 50-26 victory over Academy of the New Church on Friday night. Nick Guadarrama was sensational under center, throwing for 343 yards and five touchdowns in the rout. Receiver Reggie James turned in the area’s lone 200-yard receiving game of the year, hauling in five passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns.

7. A heart-breaker for Central Bucks West as the team watched an eventual game-tying extra point sail wide to preserve a 21-20 victory over Central Bucks South. CBS third-string quarterback Ryan Shock was thrust into the starting position before the kickoff and didn’t disappoint. He finished with 158 yards and led three scoring drives in his first career start.

8. A special note takes up spot No. 8. Perkiomen Valley’s Student Section was named the No. 1 Student Section in Southeast Pennsylvania after a eight-week long contest hosted by Pa Prep Live.

Player of the Week

Luke Whary | Upper Perkiomen

Whary finished with a 75-yard pick-six, 10 tackles (two for loss) and a fumble recovery in the Indians’ 41-14 victory over Pope John Paul II on Saturday.

Coach of the Week

Victor Brown | Upper Merion

Brown garnered his first victory at Upper Merion as the Vikings turned in their best offensive effort in an eventual 27-6 victory over Pottstown on Friday.