Sterling’s brace helps Penn Wood book impressive win

Romario Sterling lived up to his last name Saturday.

The Penn Wood striker scored the game-winning goal with seven minutes left in regulation as Penn Wood nipped Strath Haven, 3-2, in nonleague boys soccer action. Sterling scored his first goal a mere two minutes into the second half.

Goodwill Agbaadem (six saves) made a big stop late in the second half to preserve the win. Abdullia Barrie had the other goal for the Patriots (12-2-3).

Emmet Young and Luke Mutz had a goal apiece for the Panthers. Noah Atsaves and Brett Burns split time in goal and combined for nine saves.

In other nonleague matches:

Ridley 2, Interboro 1 >> Adam Louricki netted the game-winner in overtime for the Green Raiders, who trailed at halftime. Brendan Zepp left Interboro’s defense dazed and confused when he scored the equalizer in the first half.

John Ameyaw put the Bucs on the board with a marker in the first half.

In the Inter-Ac League

Springside Chestnut Hill 2, Episcopal Academy 1 >> Samuel Wilson converted a pass from Harrison Malone to account for EA’s goal. Trevor Manion and Alex Geezy each made one save for the Churchmen (15-2, 2-2).