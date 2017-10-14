Radnor duo takes third place at Central League tourney

Radnor’s Grace Hederick and Kanon Ciarrocchi claimed third place at the Central League Championships Saturday at the Healthplex.

Hederick and Ciarrocchi, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, won by default over the Strath Haven pairing of Megan Kidd and Emma Lee.

Conestoga’s Priya Aravindhan and Olivia Dodge captured the title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over teammates Maddie Wood and Nina Herman. Hederick and Ciarrocchi lost a 6-4, 6-0 decision in the semifinals, while Kidd and Lee fell to Wood and Herman, 6-2, 6-0.