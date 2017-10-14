Perk Valley dispatches Norristown, claims PAC Liberty crown

WEST NORRITON >> After dispatching rival Spring-Ford last weekend, Perkiomen Valley’s football team was due for a major letdown Saturday at Norristown High School.

But on this day, the Vikings defense simply wouldn’t allow it.

The PV defense limited the host Eagles to a mere 62 yards of offense, got two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes from Cole Peterlin and hammered Norristown, 44-0, to keep their PAC record clean and further whet appetites for a potential showdown in two weeks with unbeaten Pottsgrove.

Peterlin was the show in the first quarter, streaking for touchdown runs of 35 and 31 yards in the game’s first 5:01, then adding a touchdown pass to Brendan Schimpf early in the second quarter as PV bludgeoned Norristown, taking a 34-0 halftime lead, then putting the contest out of reach with 10 second-half points.

“We know at this point in the year we’re going to get everyone’s best punch,” said Vikings head coach Rob Heist.

“Our message all week was don’t get too high.

“Norristown is a couple of tweaks away from being pretty good.”

For the Eagles part, their thoughts of an upset died quickly, following the Vikings two quick scores.

“I thought we made a good accounting of ourselves, but that early hole was too much,” said Norristown head coach Jason Powel. “Things kind of unfolded from there.”

It got worse in the second quarter, which saw the Vikings score on a fumble (returned 21 yards by Austin Rowley) and two touchdown passes by Peterlin (the aforementioned strike to Schimpf and a 24-yarder to Isaiah Domine in the half’s final minute.

Up 34-0 at the break, the Vikings did what they needed to do in the second half,

They scored on their initial drive – a 30-yard run by Schimpf capping a 9-play march — then got a 24-yard field goal from Mike Weir with 9:46 left in the game to set the final score.

And it was time to await the showdown with Pottsgrove.

“Our kids did a good job of concentrating on our goal which was to go 1-0,” said a smiling Heist.

PERKIOMEN VALLEY 44, NORRISTOWN 0

Perkiomen Valley 13-21-7-3 _ 44

Norristown 0-0-0-0 _ 0

First Quarter

PV – Cole Peterlin 31 run (kick failed)

PV – Cole Peterlin 35 run (Mike Weir kick)

Second Quarter

PV – Austin Rowley 18 pass from Peterlin (Weir kick)

PV – Rowley 21 interception return (Weir kick)

PV – Domine 24 pass from Peterlin (Weir kick)

Third Quarter

PV – Rowley 30 run (Weir kick)

Fourth Quarter

PV – Weir 24 FG

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: PERKIOMEN VALLEY — Colin Peterlin 6-83, 2 TDs; Austin Rowley 7-69, 1 TD; Joe Moccia 7-17; Ryan Cerula 1-5; Hayden Reilly 1-3;; Malik Smith III 4-(-4); Isaiah Domine 2-4; Zach Lomomaco 2-7; Jacob Sterm 1-5. NORRISTOWN—Zahir Haynes 9-23; Izaiah Webb 13-14; Larry Hill III 2-0; Justin Nagle 1-(-17) .

Passing: PERKIOMEN VALLEY – Colin Peterlin 7-11-0 ints., . NORRISTOWN – Izaiah Webb 4-17-4 ints, 40 yds.; Nick DiNolfi 0-3-1 int., 0 yds…

Receiving: PERKIOMEN VALLEY – Remy Sell 2-26; Austin Rowley 2-27, 1 TD; Brett Kulkin 1-13; Isaiah Domine 2-30, 1 TD. NORRISTOWN — Eleazar Hill 1-14; Doubacar Diawara 1-17; Austin Montgomery 1-6; Zahir Haynes 1-3.

Interceptions: PERKIOMEN VALLEY – Malik Smith III 2; Rowley; Kevin Lovett. NORRISTOWN- None.