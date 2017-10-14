Kitazawa scores only goal Harper, Friars need

Kaito Kitazawa’s goal five minutes into the game was all Bonner & Prendergast needed for a 1-0 victory over rival Cardinal O’Hara in Catholic League boys soccer action Friday night.

Goalkeeper Tony Harper (10 saves) and the defense took care of the rest for the Friars.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 3, MaST Charter 2 >> Cole Levis had one goal and two assists to help the Knights rally from a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Levin fed Henry Moon for a goal in the 42nd minute to get DC on the board. Levis scored the equalizer in the 51st minute then set up Ben Halladay for the winner in the 75th minute.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Germantown Academy 3, Haverford School 2 >> Nick Pippis and M.J. Atkins tallied one goal each as the Fords dropped a heartbreaker in overtime.

In nonleague action:

Penncrest 6, Chichester 2 >> Brandon Cairy tallied netted goals and Brian MacCurtin scored twice to pace the Lions. Colby Schnyder added two assists.