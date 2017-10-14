Jenkintown football can’t account for Cortez in loss to Bristol

BRISTOL – Jenkintown came to Bristol for its annual Bicentennial Athletic League (BAL) battle with the Warriors with a plan – stop number 20, Eric Bell, Bristol’s leading rusher.

And for two quarters, the scheme worked. In the first half, the Drakes limited Bell to just 30 yards on eight carries, tackling the speedy running back for a loss twice.

In the closing seconds of the first half, however, Bristol changed things up. Instead of Bell, senior DeShawyn Cortez took the rock. Cortez beat everybody to the edge then raced 72 yards down the left sideline for an electrifying touchdown that knotted the score at 7-all at the half.

The first time he touched the ball in the third quarter, Cortez raced for a 60-yard score that put the Warriors on top 14-7 on a play that was nearly identical to his first TD scamper.

Bristol gave the ball to Cortez only two more times in the battle. On the first, he raced 30 yards down the left sideline. On the last, he capped a 5-play, 57-yard scoring drive with his third touchdown of the night, this one good for 11 yards that put the Warriors on top, 20-7.

Bristol (6-1) went on to a 26-7 triumph.

“We were focused on (number) 20, 20, 20 all week – on film and in practice,” said Jenkintown head coach Tony Owens. “They did a good job and went to the other kid. He got out to the edge and they kept going back to that.”

Throughout the first half, the Drakes were able to sustain drives, relying on the steady rushing of senior RB Christian Solis. For the game, Solis accounted for 116 of his team’s 139 rushing yards.

Time and again, the Jenkintown offense faltered. Twice in the first half, the Drakes drove the ball inside the red zone, only to turn it over on downs.

“We moved the ball really well in the first half but we couldn’t punch it in,” added Owens. “We blocked well, we ran well and then things would fall apart. Our passing game was horrible tonight.”

It was. Through the air, Jenkintown managed just eight yards on two of 12 passing attempts. Three of those aerials were picked off by Bristol defenders, all in the second half.

Before the intermission, the Drakes relied on their rushing attack, running the ball on 27 of 30 plays in the first two quarters.

“They are very athletic and we knew that,” explained Owens. “That’s why we were trying to hold the ball and take time off the clock. We wanted to limit their opportunities because we knew how dangerous they were.”

That danger showed itself throughout the second half – on both sides of the ball.

First, Warriors defender Lucas Bogarde gathered in an ill-advised toss by quarterback Pat Morrin at Bristol’s 10 yard line and returned the pick 90 yards the other way for an apparent fourth touchdown for the Warriors. Then, Bell broke through on an apparent 92-yard scoring run.

Fortunately for Jenkintown, both plays were called back on penalties then Bristol snapped the ball out the backside of the end zone for a safety on the second play of the fourth quarter, drawing the Drakes within 11 at 20-9.

Returning the ensuing kick to the Warriors’ 35 yard line, Jenkintown put itself in position to draw nearer.

While three straight runs by Solis netted 14 yards, the Drakes lost ground on a holding call and the drive faltered on an incomplete pass – Morrin threw to sophomore C.J. Jackmon in the right side corner of the end zone but the pass was well defended by Dante Lombardi – and a toss to Christian that lost yardage.

On the next play, Bell was the one getting to the left side edge, where he raced 71 yards for a touchdown that sealed Bristol’s sixth win of the season.

For the game, Eric registered 138 yards on 16 carries. On defense, Lombardi, Bogarde and Cortez notched interceptions for the Warriors.

Next, Bristol travels to DelCo Christian Oct. 21 then finishes the season Oct. 28 at Lower Moreland. Jenkintown travels to Valley Forge Military Academy Oct. 20 before finishing its season Oct. 28 at George School.

Bristol 26, Jenkintown 9

(Oct. 13 at Bristol)

JENKINTOWN (4-3) 0 7 0 2 – 9

BRISTOL (6-1) 0 7 13 6 – 26

Second Quarter

J — Albert Koniers 25 fumble return (Koniers kick)

B — Deshawyn Cortez 72 run (Kevin Farrell kick)

Third Quarter

B — Cortez 60 run (Farrell kick)

B — Cortez 11 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

J — Safety

B — Eric Bell 71 run (pass failed)