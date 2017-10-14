Cramer, Kane spark Marple Newtown’s shutout

Goals by Gabby Cramer and Lindsay Kane lifted Marple Newtown to a 2-0 nonleague victory over Upper Merion.

Mackenzie Hilden posted the shutout with four saves for the Tigers (8-8).

In other nonleague matches:

Penncrest 5, Kennett 1 >> Corryn Gamber registered a hat trick to pace the Lions (14-1-0), who scored five unanswered goals. Gamber’s goals came in consecutive fashion. Kara Mullaney and Morgan King also found the back of the net, while keeper Bryn McLaughlin thwarted six shots.

Springfield 3, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Kerry McCann, Alyssa Kinney and Kasey O’Connor netted a goal apiece to lead the Cougars over the Pandas.

Ridley 4, Interboro 1 >> Amaya Impriano, Kayley Smith, Ericka Kitzinger and Micah Schiavo all had a goal for the Green Raiders, who overcame an early deficit. Cassidy Chadwick tallied for the Bucs.

Villa Maria 1, Radnor 0 >> Anna Gurian did an excellent job goalkeeping for the Raiders.