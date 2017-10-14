Conestoga’s Shultz repeats as Pioneers claim team title

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Dominique Shultz has been a model of consistency for Conestoga’s girls cross country team this year.

The senior, who helped the Pioneers to an 11-0 record in regular-season league meets, claimed her second consecutive individual championship and ’Stoga captured the team title at the Central League Championships at Rose Tree Park Saturday afternoon.

Conestoga compiled 52 points to claim first place ahead of Strath Haven (65) and Lower Merion (76).

Shultz’s winning time was 19 minutes, 28 seconds. Junior Michelle Qin of Harriton was second (19:49), followed by Taylor Barkdoll of Strath Haven (19:57), Lower Merion’s Sarah Hurst, and Jamie Green of Ridley.

Freshman Anna Twomey (9th), junior Emily DeSantis (11th), senior Nia Goodard (12th), and sophomore Shana Chung (19th) rounded out Conestoga’s top five.

“We were lucky today with the weather,” Shultz said. “I know I’ve learned to use the hills to my advantage. All of us wanted to win here today.”

Shultz is headed to the United States Military Academy. She was fifth at Centrals as a sophomore before winning the title last year.

“She’s done so well since the season started,” Conestoga coach Rick Hawkins said. “This is a good time for this team to be coming together. It’s been great the way they’ve been supporting each other.”

Strath Haven coach Bill Coren was pleased with the way his team competed. Sophomore Ava Crawford was the Panthers’ No. 2 runner behind Barkdoll, placing eighth. Freshman Julia Benner captured 10th place and junior Abby Loiselle, trying to come back from injury, placed 13th.

“Taylor’s back and running like she can make states,” Coren said. “(Benner) ran well and Abby’s trying to get back. I think this is the right time for us to be peaking.”

Barkdoll hopes to be at Villanova University next year studying nursing.

“I hope we have a shot at states (as a team),” she said. “I went out slower today and wanted to have something left at the end.”

Crawford said the work she put in during the summer months has helped her this season.

“(Coren) should be happy with what we’ve been doing,” Crawford, who played lacrosse last spring, said. “Our workouts have been harder, and now we know there’s time to put in more work before we go to districts.”

Benner took 20th place in 21:48 at Delcos last weekend. She trimmed 50 seconds off that time Saturday.

“I tried to stay with (Crawford) at Delcos,” Benner said. “Running with someone like that helps me. At the end of the last hill today I found something that kept me going.”

Ridley’s Green continues to run despite sore shins and quad muscles.

“I’m a little disappointed with today’s race,” Green said. “I know I have to rest, keep icing and getting myself ready for districts.

“My goal has always been to get to states, and I want to do that for my senior year.”