CB West loses to CB South on missed extra point

WARRINGTON >> A potential gimmie turned into definite heartbreak for Central Bucks West as it watched in horror as its tying extra point sailed wide and preserved a 21-20 win for Central Bucks South Friday at Central Bucks South High School.

Bucks quarterback Joshua Crecca just finished leading a miraculous drive from his own 39 with 1:16 left ending in a two-yard touchdown run by Jake Reichwien before the bottom fell out for CB West.

“I think this was one of those games where you allow yourself to look ahead and you can see that this was one of those games with two teams having pretty good seasons and I think it pretty much lived up to the expectations,” CB South coach Tom Hetrick said.

Before the game, the Titans’ quarterback situation was in peril. Starter in Jack Johns was injured and backup Josh Consoletti suffered a concussion last week.

That thrust third-stringer Ryan Shock into the limelight and he never blinked. Shock didn’t throw any touchdowns, but he did complete 70 percent of his passes for 158 yards and led three scoring drives, including the game-winner. This was his first start at the varsity level, despite him being a senior.

“The guys around me are great guys,” Shoch said. “They are incredible people. The offensive line had a tremendous game and all the coaches did a great job all week and a great job preparing us for this game.

“We never lost hope,” Shoch said. “We always knew we were going to come out with a win. We had a lot of hope in our defense and we knew that game was not going to end with us losing.”

Despite the 41 combined points scored, this game was a defensive slugfest. CB West forced CB South to turn the ball over on downs three times and the Titans blocked a punt, extra point and forced two fumbles they recovered and forced the Bucks into two turnovers on downs.

“I think a lot of people were assuming that this was going to be a defensive kind of football game, with both teams averaging giving up 13 and 14 points a game,” Hetrick said. “Their defensive front is one of the best defensive fronts in Suburban One and we have some guys up front so we knew it was going to be a defensive battle. We figured we would either wear them out or hit some splash plays. We were able to do both, but that was definitely a defensive struggle.”

It wasn’t splashy, but the first scoring play came after a sack from CB South’s Matt Tobey. The Titans Connor DiLisso rumbled into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. CB West’s quarterback Joshua Crecca was also excellent completing 10 of 14 passes for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first score answered the Titans by hitting Lou Benson on a 28-yard catch and run touchdown. The extra point was blocked, which kept the score at 7-6. A quick three and out allowed Crecca to open the game’s first splash play. One play into the ensuing drive allowed Crecca to find Benson again wide open down the right side for an 85-yard score on a wheel route.

“The play calling was good,” Benson said. “We were hitting them with the run a lot. We ran play action on that first one and the linebackers bit. We just had good protection all night. We have been improving all season on that. Got to give it up to the run game for opening that up.”

A successful two-point conversion followed caught again by Benson. CB West limited CB South to 16 yards on 14 carries in the first half, but that mattered little to DiLisso who ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the second half. The strong defense of the Titans shut down the Bucks on their next three drives and allowed Ryan Watson to score the go-ahead touchdown with 1:16 left.

“I literally don’t even have the words to describe how proud I am of him,” Hetrick said. “We managed to deal with some adversity at the quarterback position. We went through our starter and we went through our backup last week.”

Crecca rebounded from his own 39 leading his team 61 yards for the thought to be game-tying touchdown. Overtime will have to wait another day for both these teams as the next play proved it to be not needed.

“I am heartbroken right now for our players,” CB West coach Chas Cathers said. “They played four quarters of really good hard football against a rival. I feel for the kids. It is a heartbreaking loss.”

Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks West 20

CB South 0 7 7 7 21

CB West 0 14 0 6 20

CBS – DiLisso 1 run (Madden kick)

CBW – Benson 28 pass from Crecca (Bittner kick blocked)

CBW – Benson 85 pass from Crecca (pass completed)

CBS – DiLisso 30 run (Madden kick)CBS – Watson 2 run (Madden kick)

CBW – Reichwien 2 run (Bittner kick missed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – CB South: Connor DiLisso 11-56, 2 TDs; Ryan Watson 14-25; Ryan Shoch 1-9; Matt Tobey 1-4. CB West: Jake Reichwien 11-61, 1 TD; Ryan Moylan 8-31; Joseph Fay 2-13; Ryan Hieber 2-6; Joshua Crecca 4-4.

PASSING – CB South: Ryan Shoch 14-20-0, 158 yds. CB West: Joshua Crecca 10-14-0, 165 yds

.RECEIVING – CB SOUTH: Jason Horvath 2-35; Tyler Palkovics 1-31; Collin Dompert 2-28; Brady Prezelski 4-21; Tom Mclaughlin 4-21; Connor DiLisso 2-10; Matt Tobey 1-6. CB West: Lou Benson 3-118, 2 TDs; Jake Reichwein 2-22; Ricardo Washington 2-15; Rohan McDonald 1-15; Joseph Fay 2-10.

INTERCEPTIONS – None, None