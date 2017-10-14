Balta’s double-double powers Penncrest past Harriton

Tina Balta racked up a double-double with 21 assists and 10 aces as Penncrest moved up to No. 6 in the District 1 Class 3A power rankings with a 3-0 Central League victory over Harriton.

Jordan Schuller (six kills, nine digs), Carly Venit (six kills, eight blocks) and Kira McDevitt (15 digs) also came up big in the 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 victory for the Lions (8-2 Central League).

Ridley 3, Upper Darby 0 >> Jackie Kelly handed out 21 assists in the 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 victory for the Green Raiders. Angela April (nine kills, two blocks), Maria Brown (seven kills, three aces) and Gina Borcky (five kills) paced the offense.

In nonleague action:

Garnet Valley 3, Villa Maria 1 >> Rachel Kane doled out 39 assists as the Jaguars (13-3) beat the No. 6 ranked team in Class 3A. Erin Patterson (15 kills) and Alana Hagerty (10 kills, three aces) were on the receiving end of many of those helpers. Amber Goldberg and Jordan Gallagher combined for 27 digs to pace the defense in the 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 victory.

W.C. East 3, Radnor 1 >> Sammy Scannipieco recorded 29 digs, but the Raiders fell 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20. Izzy Criscuolo (six kills, five blocks, four aces) and Erica DiCarlo (21 assists, three aces) also had solid games.