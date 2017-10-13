West Catholic makes Quick work of Bonner & Prendergast in rout

CHESTER >> West Catholic ventured into Quick Stadium at Widener University for its homecoming game against Bonner & Prendergast and made itself quite comfortable by throttling the Friars, 50-0.

The first quarter was an ugly affair marred by penalties, fumbles and sloppy play. The Burrs, however, shook off those early troubles and snatched an early 14-0 lead behind their strong running attack.

Wide receiver Aaron Jenkins displayed versatility and raced 81 yards for a touchdown before quarterback Da’vion Kidd-Jackson burst through the Bonner & Prendergast defense for a 55-yard scoring run. It was a debilitating blow to the Friars, who were competitive up until that point.

The Burrs quarterback tandem of Kidd-Jackson and Zaire Hart-Hawkins would prove to be too overwhelming for Bonner & Prendergast to contain. The burst of confidence was all West Catholic (5-3, 3-1 Catholic League Blue) would need.

“That was the shortest talk I had with them all year,” said Friars coach Jack Muldoon. “We have to regroup. We’ve got three games left and we’ve got a big home game next week (vs. Conwell-Egan).”

Bonner & Prendergast (1-7, 1-4) struggled to gain any momentum offensively against the staunch Burrs defense. Friars’ quarterbacks Michael Standen and Shon Nelson were mostly running for their respective lives, while the running game never got on track.

The Friars were stifled by the Burrs aggressive defensive front. At halftime, the Burrs were held to minus-37 yards of total offense, including minus-43 yards on the ground.

It was not much better for the game overall as the Friars only totaled 20 yards of total offense.

It was not the performance Muldoon was hoping to see from his squad.

“We’ve got a young team, we had six kids out and we’re low in numbers,” Muldoon said. “It’s a young program, but we’ve got something to build on. We only have six seniors.”

Bonner & Prendergast defensive back Tamiko McDaniel had the highlight of the night for the Friars with a spectacular interception on a tremendously thrown ball from Hart-Hawkins. McDaniel soared up to rip the ball away from the intended receiver and provided the Bonner faithful with some positivity.

Kidd-Jackson added another touchdown run, Hart-Hawkins hit Justino Griggs for a 13-yard scoring pass, and the Burrs defense notched a safety due to failed snap on a punt attempt for good measure to close out the first half leading 30-0.

West Catholic’s Rovney DaSilva (fumble return) and Skakur Small added defensive scores in the second half for the Burrs, while Dai’Jon Brown rushed for a touchdown.