Two Phoenixville football players kneel during national anthem

Two Phoenixville Area High School football players took a knee on the sideline during the national anthem prior to Friday night’s home game against Pottsgrove.

According to available team rosters, the players were both senior wide receivers and defensive backs: Zion Small, and Dorian County.

Football players kneeling during the anthem has been a story at the professional level since last season, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the quiet protest to raise awareness for racial inequality, amid high-profile incidents where black people were shot and killed by police officers.

It has become an even bigger story this season after President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval of the protest, and more recently when Vice President Mike Pence left a game between the Colts and 49ers due to some San Francisco players kneeling.

The issue became even more local this week when players from Reading’s Albright College were cut from the team for kneeling during the anthem. One player was cut earlier in the week and two more on Friday.

