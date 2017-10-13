Powerhouse Pottsgrove rolls to 8-0 with win over Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE >> Rahsul Faison got up slowly after a hard hit in the first quarter and favored his left arm. The senior running back had already accumulated 85 rushing yards, but Pottsgrove’s sideline grew silent as the players awaited the fate of their star.

“I was hoping it wasn’t anything too serious,” Pottsgrove quarterback Jay Sisko said. “I was hoping he’d be out there for the next series, which he was.”

Luckily for the Falcons, Faison quickly returned and he didn’t look like he was worse for the wear, finishing the night with 237 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries before retiring early in the third quarter in Pottsgrove’s 53-7 victory over the Phoenixville Phantoms.

“We always have different people step up in a number of ways,” Sisko explained. “From the line, all the way to the backs, we’re at least two-guys deep at every position.”

Sisko and Faison led the way, but eight different players recorded a carry for Pottsgrove. Sisko completed all four of his passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while adding 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“We wanted to be more balanced this week,” Pennypacker explained. “I thought Sisko did a tremendous job. We added some more packages this week and there are some more things we can do that we’re holding out for the playoffs.”

Pottsgrove jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and led 40-7 by halftime. An 81-yard touchdown run by Faison and a 67-yard touchdown run by Kobey Baldwin rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.

Playing without their starting quarterback, Connor Patania, Phoenixville employed a dual-quarterback offense, using both Josh Fabien and Alex Washington. The pair completed just two passes for 22 yards, but Washington achieved some success on the ground, rushing for 113 yards on 18 carries.

“We wanted to put a wildcat package in,” Phoenixville coach Evan Breisblatt said. “Alex is a great runner and a great athlete and we thought he could handle the role.”

Pottsgrove’s defense handled Phoenixville for much of the game, allowing zero offensive points. The Phantoms’ lone touchdown came on a 93-yard kickoff return by Bob Strunk. In addition to allowing only 172 total yards, Pottsgrove forced Phoenixville into four turnovers.

“We want to force the ball out, we practice that,” Pennypacker said. “That’s not something we leave by chance. We practice picking up fumbles and all of that.”

On the final play of the game, Phoenixville put in Quinn Hoffman at quarterback and the sophomore delivered a strike for seven yards as time expired.

“He’s a great kid,” Breisblatt said after the game. “He’s perfect on the season, he loves running the hitch and he came in there and completed it like a true champion.”

With Friday’s win, Pottsgrove is now 8-0 on the season. For a program that has such a storied history, even Pennypacker admits this team is something special.

“I love this team, I love the kids, I love the way they play the game,” Pennypacker gushed. “I think our coaches do a great job. This is a very good football team. They’re a special group, and this being my last year coaching, they are a special group to me.”