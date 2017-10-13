Perk School comes alive in second quarter, downs ANC, 50-26

RED HILL>> “Defense wins championships” is a common phrase used by football coaches all over the country and at all levels.

Defense, and the arm of quarterback Nick Guadarrama, certainly won the game for Perkiomen School in their Friday night matchup with the Academy of the New Church Lions.

Trailing 13-0 heading into the second quarter, the Panthers’ defense forced six turnovers, five in the second quarter, allowing their offense to put up 36 second-quarter points en route to a 50-26 win.

“Rallying to the ball and gang-tackling, that’s what contributed to that,” said Panthers’ head coach, Tom Calvario, when asked about his defense’s stout second quarter performance.

Perkiomen School improved to 4-2 on the season.

After recovering the opening kickoff with an onside kick, the Lions wasted no time capping a scoring drive with a 34-yard touchdown run by Devin Bryant.

Later in the quarter, the Lions would strike again when quarterback Jeb Brenfleck would hit Patrick McManus for a 53-yard touchdown.

“We did not come ready to play on their first two drives,” said Calvario. “They drove the ball right down the field on us and didn’t have any second thoughts about it.”

The second quarter was a much different story as the Panthers would force four fumbles and add an interception.

In the quarter Guadarrama would throw for three touchdown passes, including two to Reggie James for 51 and 30 yards and one to David Smith for 66 yards.

Guadarrama would also add a rushing touchdown and an interception, while Matt Tucker rounded out the second quarter scoring with a 5-yard jet sweep around the right side for a touchdown, giving the Panthers a 36-13 lead at half.

“My O-line picked it up second, third and fourth quarter. They came out strong and gave me time in the pocket,” said Guadarrama.

The Lions would not go away without a fight, scoring on their first possession of the second half with a 15-yard keeper by Brenfleck.

Guadarrama and the Panthers’ offense would put the game away in the fourth, after the quarterback found his favorite target of the game twice once for 85-yards and the final touchdown of the game for 15 yards to give the Panthers the win.

Guadarrama finished his night 14-for-25 with 343 yards to go along with his five touchdowns, while James would finish with five receptions for 203 yards and four touchdowns.

Brenfleck threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions to go along with Bryant’s 75 rushing yards on 10 carries.