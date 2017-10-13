Pennridge survives Vierling, William Tennent to win third straight

WARMINSTER >> Mitch Vierling and the William Tennent air attack gave Pennridge everything it could handle, but the Rams did just enough in the second half to hold off the winless Panthers and leave Alumni Stadium with a 35-26 Suburban One League Continental Conference win Friday night.

Pennridge quarterback Zak Kantor threw three touchdowns passes to three different receiver while Kyle Schetter scored twice on the ground as the Rams (6-2, 3-1 conference) won their third straight and pushed Tennent’s winless streak to 25 games.

Vierling got the ball out quick to counter the Rams’ rush and finished with 353 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-39 passing. Eddie North had seven catches for 152 yards and a TD while Ryan Herbert hauled in five passes for 92 yards and three scores.

After trailing 13-6 at halftime, the Panthers (0-8, 0-4) pulled even twice in the third quarter. But Kantor connected with Ryan Garner on a 45-yard scoring strike at 4:30 in the third and Schetter pounded in the two-point conversion for a 28-26 Rams lead.

Vierling hit North for a 53-yard touchdown with 8:31 left in the fourth but the Panthers missed on their two-point trying, leaving them down 28-26. The next series, Pennridge went 71 yards on seven plays, the last a three-yard touchdown run by Schetter at 6:03.

Tennent got down to the Rams 29, but an intentional grounding penalty derailed the drive and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Pennridge proceeded to run out the clock.

Pennridge took a 7-0 lead at 5:59 in the first quarter when Kantor hit Joe Devine for a 46-yard touchdown. Kantor found Tucket Chaikin for a 32-yard TD strike to make 13-0 Rams at 9:19 in the second quarter.

Vierling first touchdown pass to Herbert came from 21 yards out with 6:22 left in the first half.

In the final seconds before halftime, Josh Pinkney broke free after catching a Kantor pass but North tackled Pinkney a few yards from the end zone as time expired.

William Tennent made it 13-13 at 10:13 in the third quarter as Vierling hit Herbert for a 13-yard touchdown.

Pennridge went back up as Schetter’s seven-yard touchdown run made it 20-13 at 8:25 in the third but added by Rams penalties on its next drive, the Panthers go back level 20-20 on a Vierling to Herbert 11-yard TD at 7:04.