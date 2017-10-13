North Penn, CB South play to 3-3 draw; Upper Dublin wins in OT

Central Bucks South’s Ally Fitz forced overtime with her goal off a penalty corner with no time remaining in the second half as the Titans and North Penn field hockey teams settled for a 3-3 Suburban One League Continental Conference draw Thursday. Mikayla Barrow scored with 1:31 left in regulation to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. Madison Stotler and Bri O’Donnell also scored for NP (9-5-1, 8-2-1 conference), which is unbeaten in its last three. Goalkeeper Anissa Gardizy made 15 saves for the Knights, who host Plymouth Whitemarsh 7 p.m. Friday. Casey Reilly and Kasey Dietzel had the first two goals for CB South (10-5-1, 6-4-1) while goalie Jill Heilig stopped 11 shots. The Titans are 3-0-1 in their last four.

Upper Dublin 2, Hatboro-Horsham 1 (OT) >> Ryann Templeton scored at 9:41 in overtime and Upper Dublin ended a two-game skid with an SOL American win over Hatboro-Horsham.

Maddie Templeton gave the Cardinals (9-6-0, 8-5-0 confernce) a 1-0 lead at 18:51 in the first half but Hatboro-Horsham’s Paige Mullen leveled the contest with her tally at 7:21 in the second half.

Liz Wilburn made 12 saves for the Hatters (1-15-0, 1-12-0). UD hosts Upper Moreland for its ninth annual Corners for Cancer event 3 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield-Montco 2, Quakertown 1 >> Kate Wojeck and Maddie Yoder both scored in the first half as Springfield-Montco won its third straight.

Goalie Emily Henry made a pair of saves for the Spartans (12-3-0, 11-2-0 SOL American). Mackenzie Hadfield gave Quakertown (5-11-0, 5-8-0) its goal at 5:11 in the second half.