Henesey’s hat trick leads Lansdale Catholic to Senior Day win over Hallahan

Kate Henesey scored a hat trick on Senior Day in breaking the Lansdale Catholic girls soccer team’s single-season goals record for the third straight year as the Crusaders defeated Hallahan 4-0 in Thursday’s Philadelphia Catholic League contest.

All three goals for Henesey came in the first half as she increased her season total to 39. Taylor Connelly added a goal and an assist for LC (14-3-1, 10-0-1 league). The Crusaders’ next game is hosting a PCL quarterfinal 3 p.m. Thursday.

Archbishop Wood 2, Little Flower 0 >> Paige Hoeger scored in the 35th minute while Kasey McCormick found the back of the net in the 66th as Archbishop Wood claimed a PCL shutout victory.

Liz McCloud assists on the Vikings’ first goal while Maggie Cliggett had the helper on the second. Molly Fleming earned the shutout.

Souderton 3, North Penn 1 >> Cara McCausland scored twice in the second half — both assisted by Ali Trick — and Souderton stopped a two-game skid with a Suburban One League Continental Conference win over North Penn.

Trick had the first goal for the Indians (10-4-0, 6-4-0 conference) off a Sara Readinger assist. For North Penn (4-10-1, 1-8-1), the loss was the Knights’ fourth straight.