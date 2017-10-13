Garnet Valley nets another Central League title

The Garnet Valley volleyball team clinched its second straight Central League title with a 3-0 win over Radnor Thursday.

The Jaguars (12-3, 10-0) rolled 25-12, 25-7, 25-11. Elin Patterson notched 14 kills, Amber Goldberg had 20 digs and Rachel Cain dished 33 assists.

Erica DiCarlo distributed nine assists for Radnor.

Also in the Central League:

Strath Haven 3, Springfield 0 >> Ellie Fisher (12 kills, four digs), Abby Clark (10 kills, 10 digs) and Liv Dumont (10 kills) helped the Panthers cruise to the sweep.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 3, Baldwin 0 >> Lexi Shreiner posted five kills, six digs and three aces as the Irish (14-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten.

Riley Shaak added 11 aces, four kills and three blocks. Elise Butler chipped in with nine kills and five digs.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Lansdale Catholic 1 >> The Lions won in four sets (25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19) behind another strong performance from Breanna Hickey, who had 16 kills, 15 digs and four aces. Lauren Garvey finished with 11 kills and Maeve Boylan had 26 assists, 11 digs and three aces.