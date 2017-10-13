Connect with us

Field Hockey: Strath Haven’s Capalbo provides fireworks in overtime

Katie Capalbo delivered one of the bigger moments of the season for Strath Haven.

Capalbo’s goal with 13 minutes to play in overtime lifted the Panthers to a 1-0 Central League victory over Garnet Valley Thursday. Sarah Flynn racked up nine saves in net. GV’s Megan Finnegan (10 saves) also played well in goal.

Harriton 3, Springfield 1 >> Greta Stahl scored late in the second half, but the Cougars couldn’t overcame a pair of early tallies by Harriton freshman Nina Hollin.

Conestoga 7, Upper Darby 0 >> Mariama Keita was busy for the Royals, stopping 17 shots.

